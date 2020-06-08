Left Menu
Development News Edition

USFDA grants orphan drug status to mexiletine hydrochloride: Lupin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 12:16 IST
USFDA grants orphan drug status to mexiletine hydrochloride: Lupin

Pharma major Lupin on Monday said the US health regulator has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to mexiletine hydrochloride for the treatment of myotonic disorders. The Mumbai-based company's drug NaMuscula (mexiletine hydrochloride) is the first and only licensed product to treat myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic (NDM) disorders.

The company has already inked distribution agreements with three companies to make the drug commercially available in select European countries. "There is a serious unmet medical need for the management of symptoms in patients with myotonic disorders. The decision by the USFDA to grant orphan drug designation to mexiletine brings us closer to providing a licensed treatment option for patients in the US," Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta said.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) grants ODD status to medicines intended for the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases or disorders that affect fewer than two lakh people in the US. Myotonic disorders are a group of heterogeneous, inherited, neuromuscular disorders characterised by a shared symptom called myotonia, which is an inability to relax a contraction of skeletal muscle.

The muscular contraction can take place while doing everyday activities like shaking someone's hand, blinking, walking across a street and climbing stairs. Mexiletine hydrochloride reduces myotonia symptoms, resulting in a significant improvement in patient quality-of-life and other functional outcomes..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

93 terrorists killed by security forces till June 8 in Jammu and Kashmir

In less than six months, the security forces have managed to eliminate 93 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir including a number of top terrorist leaders. Till today morning, 93 terrorists have been killed by the security forces in Jammu and Ka...

Hero MotoCorp launches integrated online sales platform eSHOP

Hero MotoCorp has launched an integrated online sales platform eSHOP which enables a seamless buying experience for customers. All purchase-related information and actions are built into the system, allowing customers to purchase their pref...

Former PM H D Devegowda to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka; To file his nominations tomorrow: H D Kumaraswamy.

Former PM H D Devegowda to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka To file his nominations tomorrow H D Kumaraswamy....

Worshippers in masks return to temples as India reopens amid rising coronavirus cases

People trickled into temples and mosques in India on Monday as the federal government lifted most restrictions on public places, even as the country added a record number of infections in a single day.After imposing a severe lockdown in Mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020