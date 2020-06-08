Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee edges 3 paise higher against US dollar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:23 IST
Rupee edges 3 paise higher against US dollar

The rupee on Monday appreciated marginally by three paise to 75.55 (provisional) against the US dollar amid sustained foreign fund inflows and positive domestic equity market. Forex traders said a weak dollar overseas also helped the rupee, but rising crude oil prices weighed on the domestic unit.

The rupee opened at 75.59 against the US dollar and finally settled at 75.55, registering a rise of 3 paise over its previous close. It had settled at 75.58 against the greenback on Friday.

During the four-hour session, the rupee saw an intra-day high of 75.50 and a low of 75.64. On the equities front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was quoting 17.60 points higher at 34,304.84 and broader Nifty was up 20.45 points at 10,162.60.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought shares worth Rs 97.61 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.97 per cent to USD 42.71 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09 per cent to 96.85. The weakness in dollar index and stronger global equities supported the emerging market currencies. In the first week of June, foreign institutions have bought equities worth USD 2.6 billion, traders said.

"Indian rupee gained on expectation of foreign fund inflows and in line with stronger Asian currencies," Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, adding the near-term focus will remain on US FOMC meeting on Wednesday. Vakil further noted that the rupee is expected to consolidate in the range of 75 to 76 in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed 70.31 lakh and the death toll has topped 4.03 lakh. In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,135 and the number of infections rose to 2,56,611, according to the health ministry.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 75.4665 and for rupee/euro at 85.8416. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 95.4717 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 69.03..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to rise on swift economic rebound hopes

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones indexes were set to rise on Monday, building on last weeks sharp gains after a surprise rebound in jobs strengthened views that the U.S. economy has weathered the worst of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 ...

EXCLUSIVE-Oil major BP to cut 15% of workforce

BP will cut about 15 of its workforce in response to the coronavirus crisis and as part of Chief Executive Bernard Looneys plan to shift the oil and gas major to renewable energy, it said on Monday.Looney told employees in a global online c...

INSIGHT-Pandemic offers scientists unprecedented chance to "hear" oceans as they once were

Eleven years ago, environmental scientist Jesse Ausubel dreamed aloud in a commencement speech What if scientists could record the sounds of the ocean in the days before propeller-driven ships and boats spanned the globeThey would listen to...

Vietnam ratifies trade deal with EU in boost for economy

Vietnam ratified a landmark trade deal on Monday with the European Union that is expected to energize the countrys manufacturing sector and exports, as it recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers approved the agreemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020