COVID-19: Mother Dairy launches haldi milk to boost immunity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:32 IST
Mother Dairy, a leading milk supplier in the Delhi-NCR, on Monday introduced butterscotch flavoured haldi milk (turmeric latte) that will help boost immunity of consumers. "Made with concentrated turmeric extract, each bottle delivers same benefit as taking one teaspoon of haldi powder in milk," Mother Dairy said in a statement.

The company said it has followed the self-care guidelines and recommendations issued by the AYUSH ministry as preventive health measures for boosting immunity amid the coronavirus outbreak. Turmeric contains curcumin, a flavonoid that supports a healthy immune response, thereby promoting general well-being.

Sangram Chaudhary, managing director of Mother Dairy, said, "Goodness of haldi is backed by thousand years of Indian roots of Ayurvedic science and is known to strengthen the immune system, providing protection from common day-to-day infections." The price is Rs 25 per bottle of milk. Dairy major GCMMF, which markets its products under the Amul brand, had in April launched a milk-based beverage product haldi doodh (turmeric latte).

Mother Dairy is a leading dairy player that manufactures markets and sells milk and milk products including cultured products, ice creams, paneer and ghee under the 'Mother Dairy' brand. The company markets edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand and fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables, range of unpolished pulses and honey, among others, under the 'Safal' brand.

