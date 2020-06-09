Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's oil company says largest oil field shut down again

On Monday, the Tripoli-allied forces advanced toward the strategic coastal city of Sirte, which has been in Hifter's hands since last year to open the gateway to oil facilities in Libya's south.On Sunday, the oil company had said production was resumed at the Sharara field, following negotiations with the tribes to end its closure, in place since January.

PTI | Tripoli | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:04 IST
Libya's oil company says largest oil field shut down again
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A unit affiliated with Libya's east-based forces that have been trying to capture Tripoli but are now on the retreat ordered the country's largest oil field to halt work just hours after it restarted operations, the national oil company said Tuesday. The development comes after militias allied with the UN-government in the Libyan capital, backed by Turkey, gained the upper hand in the fighting last week.

The militias retook the capital's airport, all main entrance and exit points to the city, and a string of key towns near Tripoli, forcing rival Libyan forces commanded by Khalifa Hifter to pull out. Hifter has waged a year-long campaign trying to capture the Libyan capital, with thousands killed in the fighting, including civilians, and tens of thousands displaced.

The National Oil Corporation said Brig. Mohammed Khalifa, the commander of the oil facilities guard force in the country's south, which answers to Hifter, requested that the operations at the Sharara oil field, about 900 kilometers (560 miles) south of Tripoli, to be halted. It said it instructed the employees to reject "any military orders" regarding the operating and maintenance of the field. Two engineers at the field said they already halted operations, and the field was re-closed. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The Libyan oil company said it has again invoked force majeure, a contract clause that frees a party from liability whenever an extraordinary event or circumstance beyond the party's control takes place. On Monday, the Tripoli-allied forces advanced toward the strategic coastal city of Sirte, which has been in Hifter's hands since last year to open the gateway to oil facilities in Libya's south.

On Sunday, the oil company had said production was resumed at the Sharara field, following negotiations with the tribes to end its closure, in place since January. The production also resumed on Monday in the al-Feel oil field, it said. Sharara was to restart at a capacity of 30,000 barrels a day, with an expected return to full capacity, around 290,000 barrels a day, within three months.

Oil, the lifeline of Libya's economy, has long been a key factor in the civil war, as rival authorities jostle for control of oil fields and state revenue. Libya has the ninth-largest known oil reserves in the world and the biggest oil reserves in Africa. Hifter's forces have painted their recent defeats as tactical measures to give the U.N.-backed peace process a chance. But the Tripoli-allied militias said Monday they were determined to take Sirte, once a stronghold of the Islamic State group in Libya.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Britain says Brexit political declaration is not a treaty

Britain said on Tuesday that the political declaration it agreed with the European Union is not a treaty and so there are differences of interpretation over it and the bloc cannot set itself up as the ultimate adjudicator of those differenc...

Malaysian prosecutors drop corruption charges against Najib ally

Malaysian government prosecutors withdrew corruption charges on Tuesday against an ally of former premier Najib Razak, whose party returned to power in a new coalition three months ago after having lost the last election amid massive graft ...

Shrek 5: Script tasks completed, filming to start this year, other latest updates

It obviously took a long time than expected to confirm Shrek 5, but now fans are desperate to know what they can see in the imminent movie. Many rumours earlier popped up with a claim that Shrek 5 had been cancelled. But that was not true a...

German government backs 'electronics you can trust'

The German government said on Tuesday it would commit millions of euros in funding to electronics research and development, as part of a wider effort to reduce its reliance on imports of equipment used in its critical infrastructure. Berlin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020