Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe turns red as bulls run out of charge

Fears of renewed trade tensions between the United States and China and the second-round impact from higher unemployment and bankruptcies are hanging over the outlook, however.In its latest Global Economic Prospects report on Monday, the World Bank said advanced economies are expected to shrink 7.0% in 2020, while emerging-market economies will contract 2.5%, their first slump since aggregate data became available in 1960.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:11 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe turns red as bulls run out of charge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Soaring stocks stalled on Tuesday and high-flying currencies such as the euro and Australian dollar lost altitude, as a weeks-long risk rally hit turbulence. It all seemed so sudden. Asian equities had scored their ninth day of gains after landmark highs by Wall Street on Monday, but Europe's big markets opened with a lurch and were 1.1% in the red by the time a bumpy U.S. restart loomed.

The euro dipped 0.2% in only its second drop in 11 days, safe bonds were back in favor, while another barb from China in its spat with Canberra saw the Aussie dollar drop 1%, having only just set a 10-month high. "It feels like the FX market is looking at the equity market and thinking perhaps we should position for a correction," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes, referring to the recent surge in global equity markets.

"It is going to depend on what the U.S. market does today as we have the FOMC (U.S. Federal Reserve policy announcement) tomorrow ... but why wouldn't you buy some yen at this point?" The optimism for equity markets came last week after U.S. jobs data showed a sharp decline in the unemployment rate. Wall Street indices surged, with the Nasdaq closing at a record level on Monday.

Global markets were mauled in March amid concern over both the short- and longer-term damage to the world economy from the coronavirus pandemic. But most indices are now back to pre-COVID-19 levels. MSCI Asia ex-Japan's overnight advance had set its longest winning streak since early 2018. The 49-country world index is up nearly 45% from 4-year lows struck in mid-March.

"The good news is that this shows central banks' effort to stabilize the market have worked," said Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Fears of renewed trade tensions between the United States and China and the second-round impact from higher unemployment and bankruptcies are hanging over the outlook, however.

In its latest Global Economic Prospects report on Monday, the World Bank said advanced economies are expected to shrink 7.0% in 2020, while emerging-market economies will contract 2.5%, their first slump since aggregate data became available in 1960. On a per-capita gross domestic product basis, the global contraction will be the deepest since 1945-46, when World War Two spending dried up.

BEARS BITE BACK Tuesday's wobble in markets saw the safe-haven Japanese yen head as high as 107.93, while the U.S. dollar's gains elsewhere saw the greenback index make its best spurt since May 22.

Big emerging market currencies such as China's internationally-traded yuan, Brazil's real and Turkey's lira backpedaled, while Europe's stocks were led down by a 3% drop in eurozone bank shares after a six-day run of gains. The mood shifted in commodity markets, too. Oil prices slipped over 1% in London after Brent had hit its highest in more than three months at $41 a barrel. Gold flipped higher as industrial metals copper, nickel, and aluminum all fell.

"While OPEC+'s historic agreement was extended, Gulf nations' extra voluntary production cut a massive 1.2m bpd according to Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will also end this month," said commodity strategists at TD Securities.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

AfDB announces 100 finalists from #AfricaVsVirus Challenge ideathon

The African Development Bank www.AfDB.org has announced the 100 finalists from the AfricaVsVirus Challenge ideathon to find solutions to challenges raised by the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.Some 25,000 participants from across Africa and be...

Seven Noida hospitals face actions for pregnant woman's death

The medical superintendent of the district hospital in Noida has been shunted out and action ordered against a nurse and a ward staffer for laxity that led to the death of a pregnant woman last week, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration sa...

Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh: Rahul asks Rajnath

A day after his everyone knows the reality of border situation jibe, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh whether China has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh. Once RM is done commenting on the han...

RS polls: Cong plan to sequester Guj MLAs in Raj postponed

The Congress in Gujarat on Tuesday postponed the plan to get all its MLAs to neighbouring Rajasthan amid resignations from its camp ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls for four seats, party leaders said. They claimed that some legislator...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020