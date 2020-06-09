COVID-19: Voda Idea installs protective shields at telecom retail outlets in Delhi-NCR

COVID-19: Voda Idea installs protective shields at telecom retail outlets in Delhi-NCRPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:13 IST
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday said it has installed protective shields at its telecom retail outlets in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to keep customers and retailers safe amid the coronavirus pandemic
The shields prevent direct contact between the retail personnel and customers, while facilitating customer service and ensuring complete social distancing within the store premises, the company said in a statement
"With the resumption of commercial activities and opening of our stores, we are taking full care to ensure safe health of our retailers and customers in Delhi and NCR. We have installed protective shields at telecom outlets across Delhi-NCR to safely and efficiently deliver services to our customers through these outlets," Arvinder Singh Sachdeva, Operations Director at Vodafone Idea Limited said.
