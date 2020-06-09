Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airlines expected to lose $84.3 billion in 2020 globally: IATA

"In 2021, losses are expected to be cut to $15.8 billion as revenues rise to $598 billion," said the IATA, which has around 300 airlines as its members that handle around 82 per cent of the total global air traffic.After a gap of two months, India resumed its scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:54 IST
Airlines expected to lose $84.3 billion in 2020 globally: IATA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Global airlines body IATA said on Tuesday that airlines across the world are expected to lose USD 84.3 billion in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, calling it the "worst year" in the history of aviation. Even as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise globally, various countries have restarted domestic and international air travel, albeit with much precautions and in a curtailed manner.

"Financially, 2020 will go down as the worst year in the history of aviation. On average, every day of this year will add $230 million to industry losses. In total that's a loss of $84.3billion," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's Director General and CEO, in a statement. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said revenues will fall 50 per cent to USD 419 billion in 2020 from USD 838 billion in 2019. "In 2021, losses are expected to be cut to $15.8 billion as revenues rise to $598 billion," said the IATA, which has around 300 airlines as its members that handle around 82 per cent of the total global air traffic.

After a gap of two months, India resumed its scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India. De Juniac said as per the IATA's estimates, 2.2 billion passengers will travel through flights this year and the airlines will lose USD 37.54 per passenger. "That's why government financial relief was and remains crucial as airlines burn through cash," he said. Globally, over 4 lakh people have died of coronavirus and more than 70 lakh have tested positive for the virus ever since its emergence in China last December.

Around 2.66 lakh people have been infected and around 7,500 people died due to the infection in India till now. De Juniac said, "Provided there is not a second and more damaging wave of COVID-19, the worst of the collapse in traffic is likely behind us. A key to the recovery is universal implementation of the re-start measures agreed through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to keep passengers and crew safe."

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Oman eases some business restrictions, seals off tourist areas

Oman will further ease its coronavirus containment measures on Wednesday, allowing several businesses and shops to re-open, but will close off some popular tourist areas from Saturday until July 3, the state news agency reported. The sultan...

Noida: Action against 7 hospitals over pregnant woman's death in ambulance

The chief medical superintendent of the district hospital here has been shunted out and action ordered against a nurse and a ward staffer for laxity over the death of a pregnant woman in an ambulance last week, the Gautam Buddh Nagar admini...

India issues demarche to Pak High Commission over alleged targeting of minorities

India on Tuesday issued a strong demarche to the Pakistani High Commission here over the systematic and targeted demolition of houses belonging to the minority Hindu community in Punjab province of the neighbouring country, official sources...

Jaideep Bhatnagar to officiate as Principal DG PIB till Dhatwalia resumes duty

Jaideep Bhatnagar, officer on special duty in the News Service Division of the All India Radio, will officiate as the principal director general of the Press Information Bureau in the absence of K S Dhatwalia, who has tested positive for CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020