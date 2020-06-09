Temporary adjustment in production schedule due to global network issue: HMSI

Left Menu
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said a global network outage issue has led to a temporary adjustment in manufacturing schedule at its various plants. When contacted over the issues, HMSI said: "A company-wide network outage has been reported by Honda companies globally.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:27 IST
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said a global network outage issue has led to a temporary adjustment in manufacturing schedule at its various plants. Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on the other hand said its operations were not impacted due to the problem as it is yet to resume production.

On Monday, Honda Motor Co said a cyber-attack has impacted its internal network bringing some of its factories around the globe to halt. When contacted over the issues, HMSI said: "A company-wide network outage has been reported by Honda companies globally. While the cause of the problem is currently under investigation, the recovery process is underway." The disruption in the network has impacted some business operations leading to a temporary adjustment in the production schedule, it added.

"There is no effect on the invoicing process at our dealership network," the two-wheeler major said. HMSI has four plants located at Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan), Narsapura (Karnataka) and Vithalapur (Gujarat), with total installed production capacity at 64 lakh units per annum.

A HCIL spokesperson said: "Since we were in the preparatory phase of resuming production after COVID-19 related shutdown, the network disruption has not impacted the production." The carmaker has two plants in the country -- Greater Noida (UP) and Tapukara (Rajasthan), with an installed annual production capacity of 2.8 lakh units..

