AEPC seeks costing proposals from Amazon for selling masks, PPE kits

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:21 IST
Apparel exporters' body AEPC on Tuesday said it has sought special costing proposals from e-commerce giant Amazon for selling masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits through the portal of the company. The Apparel Export Promotion Council of India (AEPC) has also urged the government to lift the ban on export of PPE kits soon. "PPE kits are used for health purposes and they should work out special rates for masks and also for these kits for our AEPC members," AEPC chairman A Sakthivel said in a webinar on 'How to start exporting through B2C ecommerce'.

It was organised by the council and Amazon.  Sakthivel said that there is a huge market for masks across the world and all the fashion brands have started asking for it.  While Indian players have already started exporting non-medical and designer masks, they have also started preparing for getting the international certifications needed before exporting to these countries, he said in a statement. "The government is seriously considering to allow the export of PPE kits. It's a big opportunity for the Indian exporters. Already, more than 400 manufacturers have got their products tested and approved by the government,” the chairman said.

He expressed hope that the ban on export of PPE kits may be lifted later this month by the government. The ban was imposed in January on account of the outbreak of coronavirus. He added that the council has requested the government to help exporters get the accreditation from the European lab, that is, Conformité Européene or CE marking, and a certification from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to export PPEs to the European Union and US market, respectively.

Sumeet Swapnil, Category Lead, Apparel, Amazon Global Selling, India, said, “We will definitely look into that proposal and see what's the best possible that we can do from our end.”  The webinar discussed the opportunities presented by e-commerce exports for Indian MSMEs focusing on how AEPC members can leverage online exports to expand their business.  PTI RR MKJ.

