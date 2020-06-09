Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt comes out with methodology for rationalisation of coal linkages

The government on Tuesday said that fuel linkages from coal companies have been rationalised to reduce the distance in transportation of coal from the mines to users. "Participation in the scheme shall be voluntary and arrangement between the parties rationalising/swapping coal through rail and/or sea mode shall be bilateral," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 23:33 IST
Govt comes out with methodology for rationalisation of coal linkages

The government on Tuesday said that fuel linkages from coal companies have been rationalised to reduce the distance in transportation of coal from the mines to users. The move is aimed at reducing the load on the transportation infrastructure and easing the evacuation constraints. "Unlike the past rationalisation exercises, the present methodology on linkage rationalisation, covers the power as well as non-regulated sector (NRS), for all types of consumers," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The past rationalisation exercises were implemented only for the power sector and have resulted into rationalisation of coal movement of 63.12 million tonnes (MT) of coal with annual potential savings of around Rs 3,769 crore. The scheme envisages transfer of coal quantity in terms of gross Calorific Value (GCV) equivalence and is applicable for non-coking coal only. The arrangement shall be allowed only within the same sector. "Participation in the scheme shall be voluntary and arrangement between the parties rationalising/swapping coal through rail and/or sea mode shall be bilateral," it said. Coal India (CIL) shall be the nodal agency for conducting the process of linkage rationalisation. A committee shall oversee the implementation of the scheme and address key issues in the implementation. The willing participants / consumers shall register on the electronic platform for rationalisation and submit the requisite information. The savings accrued in the process shall be transferred to Indian Railways/discoms.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds protest in Czech capital against govt's handling of pandemic

Hundreds of people have rallied in the Czech capital against Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his governments response to the coronavirus pandemic. Wearing face masks and keeping a distance from one another in line with social distancing gui...

Soccer-Watford goalkeeper Foster signs new two-year deal

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has signed a new two-year contract to extend his stay at Vicarage Road, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. The 37-year-old ex-England international was set to become a free agent at the end of this m...

French coronavirus deaths remain under 100 for seventh day in a row

Frances coronavirus death toll rose by 87 or 0.3 to 29,296 on Tuesday, the highest daily toll since June 2, but remained under 100 for the seventh day in a row, health ministry data showed.On Monday, 54 COVID-19 deaths were reported, on Sun...

BJP, Cong allege 'mega scam' in purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19 in Odisha

Stepping up the attack on the BJD government in Odisha over its response to the coronavirus outbreak, opposition Congress and BJP on Tuesday alleged a mega scam in the purchase of medical equipment and sought a clarification on the matter f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020