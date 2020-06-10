Left Menu
Belinda Moffat appointed as Chief Executive of Real Estate Authority

Belinda joins us from her role as Chief Executive at the Broadcasting Standards Authority.

Belinda brings strong leadership in a regulatory environment with a focus on education, engagement, working with other regulators and supporting consumers. Image Credit: Pixabay

REA Board Chair, Denese Bates QC, is pleased to announce the appointment of Belinda Moffat as its permanent Chief Executive. Belinda replaces Kevin Lampen-Smith who left REA in May.

Belinda joins us from her role as Chief Executive at the Broadcasting Standards Authority. During her time with the BSA, she oversaw the review of timebands and classifications on free-to-air television and a refresh of the Election Programme Code. Her oversight of complaints associated with the 15 March Mosque attacks saw guidance developed with broadcasters for reporting on terrorism and violent extremism.

Belinda brings strong leadership in a regulatory environment with a focus on education, engagement, working with other regulators and supporting consumers.

Belinda says: "I am looking forward to joining the REA as its Chief Executive and leading the team in its commitment to consumer protection, the wellbeing of New Zealanders and a healthy real estate sector."

We look forward to Belinda joining the REA team on 8 September 2020 as we build on our good work promoting public confidence in the real estate sector, protecting the interests of consumers and working towards our vision, a better real estate experience for all.

