Blended study is the new hope for study abroad aspirants

The last few months were uncertain for study abroad aspirants but now with ease in lockdown UK universities are coming up with new plans to start September intake in 2020.

ANI | Wolverhampton | Updated: 10-06-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 10:18 IST
Tim Steele, Pro Vice-Chancellor - University of Wolverhampton. Image Credit: ANI

Wolverhampton [UK] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The last few months were uncertain for study abroad aspirants but now with ease in lockdown UK universities are coming up with new plans to start September intake in 2020. Recently several universities had announced a blended version which is not a usual trend but this is the best possible arrangement for international students.

Readiness of Indian students "Universities UK International (UUKi) has been working with Vice-Chancellors across the UK to ensure there is a clear line of communication with the government in terms of higher education to ensure the UK Government understands the challenges and opportunities higher education is facing during the pandemic," said Tim Steele, Committee Chair Asia Network at UUKi and Pro Vice-Chancellor at University of Wolverhampton.

In this situation, various India based EdTech had played a crucial role by providing online short courses which is very much in demand. IIT Madras, one amongst a premier institute in India has introduced 400 plus online courses for the students which indicate Indian students' enthusiasm to accept the change in study pattern.

Planning of September intake by UK University UK universities are creating interactive online platforms for the students and blended learning approaches can and will have the same impact as face to face classes.

"The University of Wolverhampton has introduced September intake via a blended learning approach, with a mixture of face-to-face teaching and online classes," said Braj Bhushan Jha who is working as a Regional Head-South Asia at the University of Wolverhampton. The University of Wolverhampton will be starting its undergraduate courses as normal on September 21st and will be delivering courses on a blended learning model as we will be implementing social distancing measures throughout the first semester.

This ensures delivery of small seminars face to face, whilst also providing enhanced learning materials through our virtual learning environment which will be in the form of videos, quizzes, live virtual seminars, and so on. The postgraduate students will be starting slightly later this year, October 26th to enable us to stagger the volumes of new students arriving on campus and to ensure that we can provide the extra support to students on arrival.

Impact of blended study "A blended learning approach can and will have the same impact as face to face classes. Over the last three months, we have been listening to students and many have commented on how much they have enjoyed having more blended learning resources, providing them with the flexibility to watch and re-watch lectures and undertake studying at times that work for them. We will be continuing to have face to face interactions with students during semester 1 and will be working hard to create a sense of community on the campus whilst adhering to social distancing rules. Through the power of learning, we continue to adapt, enhance and strive to make sure our students achieve their goals," added Tim Steele when asked about the impact of blended study at the University of Wolverhampton.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/BusinessWire India)

