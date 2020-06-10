Left Menu
MakeMyTrip ties up with Meru to offer sanitized cab services at major airports

Through this partnership, the company aims to continue extending a seamless and connected air travel experience on a single platform – from booking flight tickets to experiencing a safe and contactless cab journey, with greater emphasis on hygiene and safety of travellers, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.Some of the safety procedures include ozone sanitization inside the cab, Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) sanitization of the cab's exteriors, temperature check of the driver-partner at the designated sanitization hubs at the airports.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:49 IST
MakeMyTrip on Wednesday said it has partnered with Meru to provide sanitized cab services for all the major airports across the country. Through this partnership, the company aims to continue extending a seamless and connected air travel experience on a single platform – from booking flight tickets to experiencing a safe and contactless cab journey, with greater emphasis on hygiene and safety of travellers, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

Some of the safety procedures include ozone sanitization inside the cab, Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) sanitization of the cab's exteriors, temperature check of the driver-partner at the designated sanitization hubs at the airports. Additionally, upgraded hygiene measures within the cab include Air-protect Barrier sheet between the rider and the driver-partner, availability of alcohol-based hand sanitizer in the cab, among others. “Through this partnership we are confident of addressing one of the most real concerns of travellers during this difficult time, that of their safety. The partnership will help us provide a seamless and safe experience and takes one big worry away for our users who are flying, by helping them pre-book their airport transfers," MakeMyTrip Chief Business Officer – Ground Transport, Parikshit Choudhury said.

With its exemplary safety standards for both riders and drivers, this partnership will help prioritize travellers' health and safety at all times of their journey, he added.   “Meru has always put its best foot forward when it comes to ride safety and reliability. During this challenging time, we have implemented seven-tier safety measures in order to provide safe ride experience to our passengers, driver-partners and also our ground staff. With this partnership, Meru compliments MakeMyTrip by providing safe and sanitised ultra-hygienic cab services to all the passengers travelling to and from the airport,” Meru Mobility Tech COO Sandeep Dongre said. To offer a safe environment to air travellers, MakeMyTrip is also working with airline partners to elevate safety standards at various travel touchpoints.

