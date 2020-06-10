Left Menu
Beset with tepid demand, CIL seeks lower rail tariff for coal transportation

CIL continues to be beset with tepid demand for coal, with most of its customers, like the power sector, shying away from lifting adequate quantities."Amid mounting concern over fall in coal despatches due to COVID-19 led demand slump, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has flagged for government's consideration the case for lower or discounted railway tariff for transportation of quantities of domestic coal booked by consumers which will facilitate import substitution," the Maharatna firm said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 15:06 IST
State-owned CIL has asked the government to lower railway tariff for transportation of coal to customers, a move which will facilitate import substitution and boost its supply volumes. CIL continues to be beset with tepid demand for coal, with most of its customers, like the power sector, shying away from lifting adequate quantities.

"Amid mounting concern over fall in coal despatches due to COVID-19 led demand slump, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has flagged for government's consideration the case for lower or discounted railway tariff for transportation of quantities of domestic coal booked by consumers which will facilitate import substitution," the Maharatna firm said in a statement. CIL is primarily tapping domestic coal based power plants and non-power sector consumers who are importing coal. They imported around 150 million tonnes (MT) of the dry fuel in 2019-20.

The PSU is looking to substitute their supplies with domestic coal. The move would result in curtailing forex outgo arising out of coal imports and help CIL expand its supply volumes.

The power sector, which accounts for close to 80 per cent of CIL's total supplies, is brimming over with nearly 50 MT of coal stock, sufficient for 29 days of consumption, as at May-end. Many plants have started restricting supplies from CIL further, shrinking coal despatches. During May, the power sector lifted 30.15 MT of coal from CIL sources, down 25 per cent from 40.38 MT in the same month last year. "The company can work on supply side, improving facilities to our customers like reduction in reserve prices in auctions and liaising with railways on their behalf. "We can cater to the demand but cannot create it as demand is based on many factors like logistics, freight movement, fluctuation in international prices affecting landed cost and most importantly the working capital liquidity of the consumers," an official of the company said.

To find avenues for expanding its supplies, CIL is focusing on non-power sector consumers like sponge iron, cement, fertilisers and steel companies, persuading them to replace their imported coal with domestic supply. Dialogue is underway with customers who opted for import substitution of coal in 2019-20.

A portal has also been developed by CIL through which consumers can register the details of their coal demand and secure allocation of the dry fuel..

