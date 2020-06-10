Lockdown: Arvind Ltd expects home wear sales to grow as people work from home

Left Menu
The company expects demand for such home wear, casual wear and comfort wear to increase for the industry as people are now spending much more time at home.Under the 'Intellifabrix' brand, Arvind will offer shirting, suiting fabrics, readymade garments and face masks using HeiQ Viroblock technology.

Leading textiles maker and retailer Arvind Ltd expects demand for home wear, casual and comfortable wear to increase as people worked from home during lockdown. Besides, there would also be demand for special products as antiviral fabrics, the Ahmedabad-Based company said on Wednesday. The company also introduced anti-viral textile technology-based the 'Intellifabrix' brand in the segment.

“I think home wear, casual wear and comfort wear and masks have become new accessories during lockdown," Arvind Executive Director Kulin Lalbhai told PTI. The company expects demand for such home wear, casual wear and comfort wear to increase for the industry as people are now spending much more time at home.

Under the 'Intellifabrix' brand, Arvind will offer shirting, suiting fabrics, readymade garments and face masks using HeiQ Viroblock technology. Arvind has partnered with Swiss firm HeiQ Materials AG in association with Taiwanese specialty chemical major Jintex Corporation to introduce the anti-viral technology in India.

“We are excited with this partnership and in a very short period of time we will introduce into the Indian market fabrics that will provide best-in-class viral protection and are fashionable at the same time,” said Lalbhai. According to the company, HeiQ Viroblock significantly enhances the antiviral log reduction and reduces viral infectivity by 99.99 per cent and is one of the first textile technologies in the world to claim such efficacy on SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19 disease.

"HeiQ Viroblock has been designed to stay active on treated garments for 30 gentle domestic washes, ensuring safety for the consumer that lasts for a good part of the garment’s life," it said. On being asked how long such antiviral fabrics would have a market in India, Lalbhai said in the short term, there would be a good demand for such products.

While talking about the Indian garments industry, Lalbhai said that the pandemic has hit the industry hard and it would take time to recover. Arvind is a textile to retail conglomerate with focus on textiles, apparels, advanced materials, environmental solutions, telecom and Omni-channel commerce.

