Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women in Aviation International (India Chapter) and Lockheed Martin India advance Stem Education

Women in Aviation International (WAI), India Chapter, and Lockheed Martin India today held a virtual event to advance STEM education in middle and high school students.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:08 IST
Women in Aviation International (India Chapter) and Lockheed Martin India advance Stem Education
On the screen: Noopurr R Chablani, Capt. Shweta Singh, Radha Bhatia, William L. Blair and Dr. Sarah Hiza. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Women in Aviation International (WAI), India Chapter, and Lockheed Martin India today held a virtual event to advance STEM education in middle and high school students. With the vision to encourage young children to take up Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects and explore career opportunities in related industries, WAI India Chapter is a registered NGO that works to create awareness about opportunities in the aviation and aerospace sectors.

The virtual event is part of Lockheed Martin's commitment to providing ongoing support and engagement aimed at developing the talent of tomorrow. This initiative aligns with the 'Skill India' initiative of the Government. As part of the program, WAI (India Chapter) invited students from Delhi and NCR based schools as attendees. The event began with Noopurr R Chablani, Secretary, WAI, India Chapter welcoming all participants and talking about the agenda of the event. This was followed by insights from Capt. Shweta Singh, Deputy Chief Flight Operations Inspector, DGCA.

The children also got an opportunity to hear. Radha Bhatia, President, WAI (India Chapter) and William L. Blair, Vice President, and Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin India along with Dr Sarah Hiza, Vice President, Fleet Ballistic Missile Programs, Lockheed Martin Space. The speakers enlightened the students about the aviation and aerospace industries and their functioning and created awareness about the various career opportunities in these sectors including R&D, design engineering, remote sensing, air traffic control, satellite communications, robotic space exploration, among others.

Attending students were given an opportunity to hear industry experts speak on the 'Future of STEM in India'. The session provided an opportunity to engage with Lockheed Martin executives and other industry experts who stressed the importance of STEM and how these subjects can lead to fulfilling careers in aerospace and aviation. Speaking on the occasion, Radha Bhatia, President, WAI, India Chapter shared, "This is the fifth year that the WAI India Chapter is working towards building awareness about STEM and its necessity for taking up various careers in aviation. This day is celebrated in order to encourage young boys & girls to choose aviation as a viable career opportunity. The aviation industry has always had a lot to offer in terms of opportunities and jobs. Usually, when people think of a career in aviation, the focus is on a few roles like pilots and cabin crew."

With this celebration, our aim is to see young children from Delhi explore other, equally exciting career options available to them as engineers, air traffic controllers, and dozens of other jobs within the aviation industry. We will continue our endeavour to introduce the children to role models and educate them in a fun and supportive atmosphere," added Bhatia. "Since aviation in India will continue to grow at a phenomenal rate once the slight bump posed by the current travel restrictions is overcome, we hope that our efforts will help the industry find the right talent to fuel this growth, while also helping children in choosing an exciting and challenging career in the domain of their liking within the industry."

Speaking about Lockheed Martin's commitment to this initiative, William L. Blair, Vice President, and Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin India said, "As a global security and aerospace company, we believe in building technologies for tomorrow. For more than three decades we have been a trusted partner to India and take it as our responsibility to train and develop the next generation of future engineers, explorers, and scientists in India on the solid foundation of STEM education." Since 2016, Lockheed Martin has partnered with the WAI India chapter to create awareness and build confidence in young students to expand their horizons and inspire future generations of scientists, technologists, and innovators in India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

I&B PSU floats tender to empanel agencies for 'disinformation detection' on social media

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has floated a tender for empanelment of agencies providing solutions and services related to fact verificati...

Orient Green Power posts Q4 net profit of Rs 20.9 cr

Orient Green Power Company Ltd OGPL on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.90 crore in March quarter. The company has posted a net loss of Rs 15.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, OGPL said in a BSE filing.The...

Pradhan reviews fire situation at OIL well in Assam

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday reviewed fire fighting efforts at an oilfield in Assam where two firefighters from state-owned Oil India have died while trying to put out a massive blaze. Oil India Ltds gas well in its Ba...

Fake currency notes seized in Pune, Army man among six held

Fake currency notes with possible face value of crores of rupees were on Wednesday seized in Pune and six persons, including an Army personnel, were arrested in this connection, a police official said. The action was taken in a joint operat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020