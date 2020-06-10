Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frame policy for employment of migrants in home states, suggests SBI report

The report further said that the government can create a comprehensive data base on migrant workers on the basis of travel history on Shramik special trains, call detail records and record of social sector schemes."With approximately 58 lakh migrants having gone back to home states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and more expected, we need a properly crafted policy of gainfully employing such migrant labourers in home states," said SBI Ecowrap.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:14 IST
Frame policy for employment of migrants in home states, suggests SBI report

The government should come out with a policy for gainful employment of migrant labourers in their home states, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, an SBI report suggested on Wednesday. The report further said that the government can create a comprehensive data base on migrant workers on the basis of travel history on Shramik special trains, call detail records and record of social sector schemes.

"With approximately 58 lakh migrants having gone back to home states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and more expected, we need a properly crafted policy of gainfully employing such migrant labourers in home states," said SBI Ecowrap. After the government imposed nation-wide lockdown on March 25, 2020 to curb the spread of coronavirus, lakhs of migrant workers returned to their home states.

"...we need to build up a comprehensive database of migrant workers and formulate a policy for unorganised sector workers. Tracking the call detail records (CDRs) juxtaposed with travel history of the migrant labourers from Shramik Trains could be the first starting point of constructing such database,” suggested the SBI report. The CDRs could give a clear idea of out-migration intensity into districts in states that exhibit a high level of migrant labour movements, the report said, adding these districts could then be the starting point for providing gainful employment to migrant labourers.

The report further said that Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal has accounted for close to 90 per cent of the total migrants and hence it is imperative that tailored policies are crafted to absorb such labourers. The report further said that with increasing number of migrant labourers back in home town, it will now be extremely difficult for state governments to provide employment.

Against such a background, extending livelihood jobs to job card holders by banks could lead to more money in the hands of the poor and marginalised, it said. "The banks can advance say 40 per cent of the eligible amount to the MGNREGA cardholders based on a simplified application form with the caveat that the interest on such livelihood loans can be guaranteed by the government, the cost of which is minimal at around Rs 4,000 crore," said Ecowrap. ' Effectively, this loan will be self-liquidated when the MGNREGA cardholder contributes labour and pays off debt. It further said that MGNREGA is no longer linked to the Minimum Wages Act and as a result, for a number of instances MGNREGA wage is lower than the state's minimum agricultural wage. It has suggested a relook at such norms even for a temporary period.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

BJP's Nabam Rebia all set to be elected unopposed from Arunachal Pradesh

BJP nominee Nabam Rebia is all set to be elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh after his nomination was found to be in order during scrutiny on Wednesday, a senior official of the legislative assembly said. Rebia, who is ...

I&B PSU floats tender to empanel agencies for 'disinformation detection' on social media

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has floated a tender for empanelment of agencies providing solutions and services related to fact verificati...

Orient Green Power posts Q4 net profit of Rs 20.9 cr

Orient Green Power Company Ltd OGPL on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.90 crore in March quarter. The company has posted a net loss of Rs 15.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, OGPL said in a BSE filing.The...

Pradhan reviews fire situation at OIL well in Assam

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday reviewed fire fighting efforts at an oilfield in Assam where two firefighters from state-owned Oil India have died while trying to put out a massive blaze. Oil India Ltds gas well in its Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020