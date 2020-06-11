Left Menu
Development News Edition

Companies touting black lives matter face workforce scrutiny

“It should not take the death of Black people at this magnitude to inspire everyone to be an ally,” Terrill is quoted as saying.Only 4.4% of Microsoft's global workforce across all brands, including retail and warehouse workers, identify as black, and less than 3% of its U.S. executives, directors and managers are black, according to the company's 2019 diversity and inclusion report.

PTI | Seattle | Updated: 11-06-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 11:05 IST
Companies touting black lives matter face workforce scrutiny

After hitting the streets to protest racial injustices, Sharon Chuter was disillusioned by the number of corporate brands posting “glossy” messages spouting support for black lives. The 33-year-old founder of Uoma Beauty, a cosmetics company that caters to black women, came up with a social media challenge to test the sincerity of the companies: She launched the #pulluporshutup campaign on Instagram to push brands to reveal the racial makeup of their corporate workforce and executives.

The hashtag has since gone viral, amassing nearly 100,000 Instagram followers in a week. Chuter said it's a wake-up call for many businesses who couldn't see or didn't take seriously enough the silent racism and prejudices that hold black people back in their own workplaces. “Reflection is painful,” Chuter said. “The truth hurts and I just felt like brands didn't want to do it.” As protests over police brutality have erupted across the country over the past two weeks, The Associated Press reviewed the diversity reports of some of the biggest companies pledging solidarity with their black employees as well as the black community, and found that their efforts to recruit, maintain and promote minorities within their own ranks have fallen short.

Microsoft has been posting powerful quotes on Twitter from black employees describing how systemic racism takes a toll on their lives. One employee, Phil Terrill, talked about the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes, sparking protests around the globe. “It should not take the death of Black people at this magnitude to inspire everyone to be an ally,” Terrill is quoted as saying.

Only 4.4% of Microsoft's global workforce across all brands, including retail and warehouse workers, identify as black, and less than 3% of its U.S. executives, directors and managers are black, according to the company's 2019 diversity and inclusion report. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addressed the issue in an email to employees, saying the company “must change first” if it wants to help change the world, and that it's investing in its talent pipeline by expanding connections with Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

″In order to be successful as a business in empowering everyone on the planet, we need to reflect the world we serve," Nadella said. Amazon is prominently displaying “Black lives matter” on its platforms and its CEO Jeff Bezos has been posting on Instagram racist emails he's received from consumers who are unhappy with the company for taking a stance.

But the company itself has been accused of hypocrisy for the troubling conditions reported by warehouse workers during the coronavirus pandemic. An AP analysis found that more than 60% of warehouse and delivery workers in most cities are people of color. Amazon's 2019 workforce data shows about 8% of its managers in the U.S. are black, compared to nearly the 60% of managers who are white.

Courtenay Brown, 29, who sorts packages at the Amazon fulfillment center in Avenel, New Jersey, said she feels that Amazon's messages supporting justice and equal opportunity for blacks are not genuine. She said that most of the employees she works with at the center are people of color, but the higher-ups are white.

“As a black woman, I feel like it is empty words,” she said. “They don't help our struggles. Everyone wants to join in and profit from us.” In the U.S., black people account for 12% of the overall workforce, but only 8% of management jobs, said University of Virginia professor Laura Morgan Roberts. The number of black CEOs of Fortune 500 companies peaked in 2002 with 12. Today there are just four.

Roberts' research looking at the careers of Harvard business school graduates found black alums got fewer prime opportunities, such as global assignments, than white graduates with the same degree. “They're saying, 'We've got the qualifications but we can't get into the inner circle,'” Roberts said.

Adidas, which responded to Floyd's death and subsequent protests by crossing out the word “Racism” on an Instagram post, acknowledged its own shortcomings after a growing group of employees called out the company for its lack of diversity..

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Mukesh Ambani gets 5.52 lakh shares in RIL rights issue; co allocates shares

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has got 5.52 lakh shares of his flagship firm Reliance Industries RIL in the just-concluded Rs 53,124 crore rights issue, according to the companys regulatory filing on Thursday. Ambani now holds 80.52 lakh shares ...

Indian Hotels Company shares drop 8 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd IHCL on Thursday tanked nearly 8 per cent in early trade after the company reported a 37.75 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter. It declined 7 per cent to Rs 86.30 on BSE and...

LeBron James creates group to protect voting rights of African-Americans in US

NBA legend LeBron James and a group of prominent black athletes and entertainers will be creating a new group to protect the voting rights of the African-Americans in the United States. This decision comes as there is widespread fury in the...

SC asks Maharashtra govt to file reply on plea seeking NIA probe in Palghar lynching case

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Maharashtra government and other respondents to file their response on a petition seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency NIA in the Palghar mob lynching incident. A bench headed by Justice A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020