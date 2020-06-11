Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oxfordcaps forms JV with Cerestra; to invest USD 125 mn to run student housing facilities

Student housing startup Oxfordcaps on Thursday said it has partnered with PE firm Cerestra Advisors to own and operate facilities for educational institutions, and the joint venture will invest USD 125 million to acquire beds across India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 12:39 IST
Oxfordcaps forms JV with Cerestra; to invest USD 125 mn to run student housing facilities

Student housing startup Oxfordcaps on Thursday said it has partnered with PE firm Cerestra Advisors to own and operate facilities for educational institutions, and the joint venture will invest USD 125 million to acquire beds across India. Cerestra Advisors is a private equity firm founded in 2015 by Jasmeet Chhabra and Vishal Goel with a focus on investing in core edu-Infra. The joint venture will run its operations under the brand name 'CUIB' and targets to close 25,000 beds in six-eight months, Oxfordcaps COO and co-founder Priyanka Gera said. "We have entered into a joint venture with Cerestra to focus on on-campus and near-campus student housing centres. The off-campus centres will be underwritten by educational institutions," she told PTI. Gera said the USD 125 million fund would be infused by Cerestra to acquire beds, while Oxfordcaps will manage these properties. She declined to disclose the shareholding of the two partners in the JV firm. "Oxfordcaps, the parent company, expects to get an additional revenue of Rs 200 crore annually from this new JV," Gera said.

Oxfordcaps, which currently has 10,000 beds across 10 cities, posted a revenue of around Rs 110 crore last fiscal year, she said. Oxfordcaps is backed by Kalaari Capital and Times Internet among others and has so far raised USD 15 million. The JV will acquire, operate, and develop student housing infrastructure, by partnering with various educational institutions. Annu Talreja, CEO, Co-Founder, Oxfordcaps said: “Joining forces with Cerestra will give both of us an edge to emerge as the most efficient entity to provide educational institutions a one-stop-shop for acquisition, operation, and development of on-campus and near-campus student accommodation.” Cerestra has set aside USD 125 million or investments in student housing Infrastructure, and CUIB targets to close 25000 beds, a company statement said. “We have been on the lookout for like-minded partners who understand operating the student housing space," said Jasmeet Chhabra, Managing Partner, Cerestra.

Oxfordcaps, a unit of Scholar Alley Pvt. Ltd, has operations in India and Singapore. Cerestra Advisors has a portfolio of over USD 150 million assets under their edu-Infra vertical with a robust pipeline of another USD 200 million for investing in the same asset class..

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

PIL in HC for imposing lockdown in Delhi due to steep rise in COVID-19 cases

A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the AAP government to impose a strict lockdown in the national capital in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases here. The plea, by a lawyer and his office boy, has sa...

Special flight carrying 180 migrants from Mumbai lands in Lucknow

A special flight arranged by actor Amitabh Bachchan to ferry 180 migrants from Mumbai landed at the airport here on Thursday morning. On arrival, the migrants hailing from Unnao, Gonda, Lucknow and other districts of the state thanked the B...

Daikin to go ahead with its plan for third manufacturing unit in India

Notwithstanding the COVID-19 disruption, Japanese air conditioner maker Daikin will go ahead with its investment plan for setting up a third manufacturing unit in India, in a bid to augment the local production capacity, a top company offic...

Mizoram announces Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased COVID-19 warrior

The Mizoram government has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 lakh for the family of an 18-year-old woman volunteer of a COVID-19 task force who died of complicated ailments after keeping vigil along the India-Myanmar border to prevent c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020