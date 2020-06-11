Left Menu
HCL Foundation ties up with 2 entities for reviving beaches in Chennai

The objective of the campaign is to sensitize the resident population along the coast about the hazardous impact of ocean pollution and initiate localised community-based solutions through a participatory model for behavioural change.Further, as part of its commitment to help improve the coastal ecosystem in 25 per cent of Chennai's coastline by 2025, HCL Foundation said it will create 'Young Community Leaders' in the form of 'Ocean Fellows' as an innovative and sustainable solution to ensure the prevention of waste accumulation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 16:14 IST
HCL Foundation on Thursday said it has tied up with Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) to launch a campaign to revive beaches in Chennai. The year-long 'Revive Chennai's Coasts' campaign consists of coastal clean-up and to bring about awareness in Chennai, which is home to the world's second-longest beach, it said in a statement. In the first phase, HCL Foundation said along with GCC and EFI will kick start clean-up and sensitization activities in and around the 5-km beach stretch between Ashtalakshmi Temple in Besant Nagar and Kottivakkam in Chennai. The objective of the campaign is to sensitize the resident population along the coast about the hazardous impact of ocean pollution and initiate localised community-based solutions through a participatory model for behavioural change.

Further, as part of its commitment to help improve the coastal ecosystem in 25 per cent of Chennai's coastline by 2025, HCL Foundation said it will create 'Young Community Leaders' in the form of 'Ocean Fellows' as an innovative and sustainable solution to ensure the prevention of waste accumulation. The role of Ocean Fellows' is to become a role model among the local communities to ensure the prevention of waste accumulation and to improve the coastal and marine ecosystem.

The 'Ocean Fellows' will undergo rigorous training by EFI in the areas of leadership, management and social innovation. Post-training, the fellows will join into various activities like community volunteering efforts such as adoption and maintenance of a beach stretch, sensitizing visitors on the use of plastic, to introduce ocean-friendly fishing practices, enhanced management of harbours and fish landing sites, eco-sensitization among fishing villages, it added. HCL Foundation, a CSR arm of HCL Technologies, said it is committed to conserving the coastal ecosystem.

