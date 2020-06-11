Left Menu
EPFO partners with CSC to provide the facility to submit Digital Jeevan Pramaan

In addition to CSC centres, EPS pensioners can also submit Jeevan Pramaan through 135 regional offices and 117 district offices and pension disbursing banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:03 IST
A multi-agency model adopted by EPFO empowers EPS pensioners with choice and autonomy to select the service delivery agency as per their convenience. Image Credit: ANI

In recognition of the need to bring service delivery closer to the doorsteps of EPS pensioners, especially during the challenging times of COVID -19 Pandemic, EPFO has proactively partnered with Common Service Centre (CSC) to provide the facility to submit Digital Jeevan Pramaan. By leveraging the last mile network of over 3.65 lakh Common Services Centers, EPFO provides its 65 lakh pensioners facility to submit Digital Jeevan Pramaan closer to their residence. EPS pensioners are required to submit the Jeevan Pramaan /Life certificate each year to continue to draw a pension.

In addition to CSC centres, EPS pensioners can also submit Jeevan Pramaan through 135 regional offices and 117 district offices and pension disbursing banks. A multi-agency model adopted by EPFO empowers EPS pensioners with choice and autonomy to select the service delivery agency as per their convenience.

A key policy change has been to allow EPS pensioners to submit Digital Jeevan Pramaan at any time during the year as per their convenience. The life certificate will remain valid for one year from the date of submission. Earlier, the pensioners were required to submit the Jeevan Pramaan in the month of November. This resulted in difficulties faced by pensioners and generated a large number of grievances on account of stoppage of pension. Also, in case of belated submission of Life Certificate, it remained valid only for a few months up to November. This pro pensioner step has been taken to provide hassle-free social security cover to EPS pensioners.

EPFO is committed to facilitating financial independence of its 65 lakh EPS pensioners by ensuring timely disbursement of pension especially during the times of crisis.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Fiinovation impacts a million lives amid coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi India, June 11 ANINewsVoir Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd Fiinovation, a Delhi based CSR consultancy joined the COVID-19 fight by initiating the distribution of food kits and essential commodities to help the most vulnerabl...

Africa CDC calls on Tanzania to share virus data

The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it continue to remain hopeful that Tanzania will cooperate by sharing its COVID-19 data, even as the countrys president declared victory over the pandemic. John Nkengaso...

Soccer-Alli handed one-match suspension by FA over coronavirus prank

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli will miss the Premier League restart after being suspended for a match by the Football Association on Thursday, having been found guilty of misconduct after mocking the novel coronavirus outbreak.Alli,...

Federal Bank combats card and merchant fraud with ACI Worldwide's UP Payments Risk Management Solution

Mumbai Maharashtra India, June 11 ANIPRNewswire ACI Worldwide NASDAQ ACIW, a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that Federal Bank is leveraging its UP Payments Risk Management solu...
