EPFO partners with CSC to provide the facility to submit Digital Jeevan Pramaan

In recognition of the need to bring service delivery closer to the doorsteps of EPS pensioners, especially during the challenging times of COVID -19 Pandemic, EPFO has proactively partnered with Common Service Centre (CSC) to provide the facility to submit Digital Jeevan Pramaan. By leveraging the last mile network of over 3.65 lakh Common Services Centers, EPFO provides its 65 lakh pensioners facility to submit Digital Jeevan Pramaan closer to their residence. EPS pensioners are required to submit the Jeevan Pramaan /Life certificate each year to continue to draw a pension.

In addition to CSC centres, EPS pensioners can also submit Jeevan Pramaan through 135 regional offices and 117 district offices and pension disbursing banks. A multi-agency model adopted by EPFO empowers EPS pensioners with choice and autonomy to select the service delivery agency as per their convenience.

A key policy change has been to allow EPS pensioners to submit Digital Jeevan Pramaan at any time during the year as per their convenience. The life certificate will remain valid for one year from the date of submission. Earlier, the pensioners were required to submit the Jeevan Pramaan in the month of November. This resulted in difficulties faced by pensioners and generated a large number of grievances on account of stoppage of pension. Also, in case of belated submission of Life Certificate, it remained valid only for a few months up to November. This pro pensioner step has been taken to provide hassle-free social security cover to EPS pensioners.

EPFO is committed to facilitating financial independence of its 65 lakh EPS pensioners by ensuring timely disbursement of pension especially during the times of crisis.

(With Inputs from PIB)