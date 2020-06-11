Simplilearn Announces Job Guarantee for Graduates of its Full Stack Java Developer Master's Program

• Six-month Master's program with 250 hours of learning focuses on front-end and back-end Java technologies • Partnership with HackerEarth for the Pre-program assessment of the candidate • Interview training and job assistance also to be offered to all learners as part of the program BANGALORE, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global provider of digital skills training, today launched its first-ever Job Guarantee Program as part of its Master's program in Full Stack Java Development. The Master's program is open to graduates and professionals with foundational knowledge in software development who aspire to build a career as a Full Stack developer. Designed and delivered with Simplilearn's award-winning blended learning model, the Full Stack Java Developer Master's Program offers work-ready training in over 30+ in-demand Full Stack tools and skills with 20 lesson-end and six phase-end hands-on projects, along with a Capstone project in 4 industry domains. On successful completion of the Master's program, the Job Guarantee Program offers soft-skills and interview preparation training, along with job search assistance for six months. Those who do not receive a job offer for at least INR 5 Lakh (Per Annum) within six months of program completion will be provided with a full refund of the program fee.

Applicants to this Master's program will be required to clear a pre-assessment test to assess their aptitude and a basic understanding of coding. Simplilearn has partnered with HackerEarth for this pre-assessment process to identify learners who possess these minimum requirements for the Master's program. In addition to 250 hours of blended learning that include front-end, middleware, and back-end development, learners are also offered training in interview skills, improving body language, and profile enhancement under the guidance of industry experts. Announcing the launch of the Job Guarantee Program, Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO Simplilearn, said, "With the evolution of technology, there has been a phenomenal rise in consumer applications on both web and mobile platforms. We are witnessing an increased demand for Full Stack developers today with organizations and businesses alike valuing this multifunctional job role. Simplilearn's Job Guarantee Program not only helps learners identify and apply for suitable jobs but also prepares their portfolio to attract employer attention. We are happy to partner with HackerEarth and other industry experts to help integrate the Job Guarantee Program. " Krishna further added, "In the times of a global crisis like the ongoing pandemic, we have seen how moving to digital platforms is the only option to ensure business continuity. With this in mind, the post-COVID world holds great potential for new job avenues for Full Stack developers." Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Sachin Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, HackerEarth, stated, "There is a 20% growth in Full Stack developer jobs as compared to the last couple of years. This program is a great way for developers to upskill themselves and identify the opportunities that they deserve. HackerEarth is excited to partner with Simplilearn and I think together, we can help organizations support digital transformation in the long run by doing our part in finding and nurturing great developer talent." On completion of the program, including the Capstone project, all learners will receive a Simplilearn program completion certificate and IIM-Jobs Pro-Membership. This exclusive membership will help learners build their resume and share their job applications with top recruiters across the world. To date, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals across 150 countries upskill and prepare for the digital future. Simplilearn now aims to help future professionals build their careers in the most in-demand areas in the field of Information Technology. About Simplilearn Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. The company's Blended Learning curriculum combines self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistance. For more information, visit Simplilearn.com.

About HackerEarth HackerEarth is a global company that helps large enterprises recruit and evaluate developers based on specific skills. The company's platform enables recruiters to make the most accurate and informed decisions about candidates, improve hiring efficiencies and ensure the right developers are matched with the right positions. HackerEarth is also a leading facilitator of online hackathons and coding challenges, where its community of 4 million developers can upskill and practice for employment interviews. The company was founded in 2012 with offices in San Francisco and India. For more information, visit www.hackerearth.com. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg PWR PWR