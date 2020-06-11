Acko to offer accident, medical insurance to Shadowfax's delivery partners

Left Menu
Digital insurance policy provider Acko General Insurance has entered into a strategic tie up with logistics platform Shadowfax to roll out accident and medical insurance cover for the latter's delivery partners, a release said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:05 IST
Digital insurance policy provider Acko General Insurance has entered into a strategic tie up with logistics platform Shadowfax to roll out accident and medical insurance cover for the latter's delivery partners, a release said on Thursday. Acko has created dynamic insurance plans which allows companies to extend insurance to their active delivery partners and save at least 30 per cent of their insurance cost amid increasing attrition rate in the industry, it said.

Under the partnership, Acko has developed a Group Personal Accident (GPA) policy and Group Mediclaim (GMC) policy for all Shadowfax delivery partners for the period they are active on its logistics platform. Besides, the company will also be responsible for system integration and defining processes for the GMC program that will cover active rider partners of Shadowfax, it said, adding that claims can be made through Acko's website and from Shadowfax's app as well.

"The safety of our delivery partners is of utmost importance to us as they are the mainstay of our business ecosystem. We have partnered with Acko to protect them from any health/incident hazard during the current pandemic," Shadowfax co-founder and CEO Abhishek Bansal said. "A positive aspect of this insurance is that it covers their safety during or beyond the COVID situation," he added.

As per the release, Acko will undertake the risk and claim settlement for a daily GPA and GMC cover offered to the active delivery partners, who will receive an insurance cover benefit for eventualities like death and disability for Rs 7.5 lakh each. There is also a loan protection cover of Rs 50,000 and a child education cover of Rs 20,000 for the delivery partners' family in case of death or total disability, it said.

"This partnership with Shadowfax is a seamless integration of two customer-centric brands focused on delivering the best user experience. With this partnership, Acko will be bringing its hassle-free issuance and claims processes to Shadowfax delivery partners," said Ashwin Ramaswamy, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Acko..

