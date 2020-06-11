Dixon Technologies' net profit jumps 66.8 pc to Rs 27.58 cr in Mar quarter

Left Menu
Its revenue from operations in the financial year was Rs 4,400.12 crore, up 47.43 per cent as against Rs 2,984.45 crore in 2018-19. Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 4,976.55 on the BSE, up 0.81 per cent from the previous close.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:36 IST
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, a electronics manufacturing services provider, on Thursday reported a 66.84 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 27.58 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 16.53 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Dixon Technologies said in a filing to the BSE.

Its revenue from operations was Rs 857.41 crore, down 0.16 per cent as against Rs 858.82 crore in the year-ago quarter. The firm's total expenses stood at Rs 820.12 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 as against Rs 836.29 crore a year ago, a fall of 1.93 per cent.

For the financial year 2019-20, Dixon Technologies' net profit rose 90.21 per cent to Rs 120.50 crore. It was Rs 63.35 crore in the previous year. Its revenue from operations in the financial year was Rs 4,400.12 crore, up 47.43 per cent as against Rs 2,984.45 crore in 2018-19.

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 4,976.55 on the BSE, up 0.81 per cent from the previous close..

