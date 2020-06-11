Left Menu
The interest rate on these loans ranges from 12 to 21 per cent per annum, and the loan amount starts from Rs. 10,000 up to Rs 10 lakh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:11 IST
ICICI Home Finance launches gold loan scheme Mumbai: ICICI Home Finance on Wednesday launched a gold loan scheme, with benefit of instant disbursement via NEFT and RTGS

The gold loan will include bullet repayments that will help cut down the burden of an EMI, as well as a fixed interest rate throughout the loan tenure, and a foreclosure payment option, the company said.     The interest rate on these loans ranges from 12 to 21 per cent per annum, and the loan amount starts from Rs. 10,000 up to Rs 10 lakh. * * * * * *Wonderchef launches multi-purpose disinfectant* Cookware and kitchen appliances maker Wonderchef on Thursday said that it has forayed into hygiene segment and has introduced multi-purpose disinfectant under the brand name Virol-Oxy

It has collaborated with Germany-based Watch-Water, Germany, to launch Virol-Oxy in India.  Virol-Oxy, manufactured for Wonderchef by the German company - Watch Water GmbH can be used at home, office and shops - to disinfect and sanitize fruits, vegetables, all kinds of surfaces, dishes, cutlery, door and window handles, car interiors, display merchandise and a lot more.

