Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindalco Q4 profit declines by 43 pc to Rs 668 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:40 IST
Hindalco Q4 profit declines by 43 pc to Rs 668 cr

Hindalco Industries on Friday posted a 43.2 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 668 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, due to lower income. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 1,178 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated income during the January-March quarter dropped to Rs 29,624 crore, over Rs 34,255 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY2018-19, the Aditya Birla Group company said in a statement. "We are confident our business model and strategic critical investments will strengthen business for the long-term. Volatile environments will continue to test the industry but we believe our strategic focus on future proofing operations will continue to raise our performance above the sector," Hindalco Industries Ltd Managing Director Satish Pai said.

The company said that despite rising uncertainty on account of COVID-19, Novelis recorded its best-ever EBITDA, while the Indian aluminium business delivered EBITDA margins for the quarter and full-year, that outperformed the industry. The company said that as part of continuous process manufacturing, Hindalco's four aluminium smelters and the Utkal alumina refinery in the country operated at near full capacity during the lockdown.

The company's coal and bauxite mines also operated at regular scale. More than 80 per cent of the total output is being exported to minimise inventory build-up and to absorb plant fixed costs. Aluminium downstream plants had shut down initially, except for two that continued to operate and serve essential sector customers. Downstream operations have resumed at reduced capacity to meet existing market demand.

After initial temporary shutdowns, "Hindalco’s Copper smelters...have restarted operations and are now stabilising to reach optimal levels," it said. In the US, Novelis has experienced increased disruption to its global aluminium production and supply chain – including the shutdown of some of its plants – due to government decrees and some customers temporarily shutting down their own manufacturing facilities.

In spite of the operational challenges, Hindalco continued to serve its customers in essential industries, by reorienting supply chains to offer uninterrupted supplies from its warehouses and its operating plants. During the lockdown, Hindalco produced aluminium foil for pharmaceutical packaging of Chloroquine Phosphate and Hydroxychloroquine sulphate tablets and other critical drugs.

Hindalco aluminium was used in manufacturing components of life-saving ventilators, components of X-ray and CT scan machines, COVID testing booths and other hospital equipment, Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits and sanitiser stands. Hindalco-Novelis prioritised the health and safety of the workforce by providing work-from-home option to majority of employees in offices, running plant operations with reduced staff, the company noted.

The company continues to take all possible precautions to keep infections at bay. The company is managing 51 quarantine centres, and has converted its hospital at Utkal Alumina in Odisha into a Level-1 COVID hospital.

The company’s Renukoot plant hospital in Uttar Pradesh has been notified for preparedness as a Level-2 COVID hospital..

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 10 new coronavirus cases, 2 more detected in Beijing

China has reported 10 new coronavirus cases, including two more confirmed infections in Beijing, following which the capital city suspended plans to reopen schools for grade first to third students. Beijing reported its first COVID-19 case ...

FACTBOX-Global surge in coronavirus cases raise fears about second wave

A second wave of the coronavirus could derail efforts by governments to reopen economies and ease lockdown restrictions. Here is a rundown of countries and regions with the highest infection rates and measures taken to curb infection rates....

"Shameful" to threaten Churchill statue, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was absurd and shameful that a statue of Winston Churchill was at risk of attack by protesters, his strongest statement yet on a growing trend to challenge the legacies of past leaders....

Germany's 10-year Bund yield set for biggest weekly fall since March

European bond markets steadied on Friday, after riskier debt sold off at the start of the session as the market turned more cautious, with Germanys 10-year government bond yield on track for its biggest weekly fall since late March. Through...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020