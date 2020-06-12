Kareena inspires everyone to be a part of the 'HappinessZone'

Left Menu
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:52 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Brand Ambassador, Magnum India. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The world is going through a shift while everyone is discovering the new normal. Sentiments like uncertainty, fear, anxiety and worry have engulfed everyone's thoughts. The stigma and reservation attached to the red, amber, and green zones in relation to the pandemic are strong reasons for people to feel low and discouraged. There is a need to find reasons, create moments that will put a smile on our faces.

With this thought in mind, Kwality Wall's launched its happiness is essential campaign and is now extending it to home deliver yummy treats. This initiative aims to create one #HappinessZone, a zone that's all about celebrating small joys of life. Kareena Kapoor Khan, the brand ambassador of Magnum took this fun initiative a step forward. She was the first one to send some Magnums to her close friends to make them a part of the #HappinessZone. The idea was to create a moment of joy for someone she missed, someone she is very close to, someone who she felt needed a pick-me-up.

"All of us are finding ways to stay positive and motivated during these times. I so want to meet my friends every day but can't till this global situation resolves. So, I thought why not deliver some happiness to them in the meantime, happiness in the form of Magnums that would cheer them up and make them smile. I mean, who doesn't like ice-creams! And I love the concept of a #HappinessZone. It has so much positivity attached to it which is all that we need to get through this together," said Kareena Kapoor Khan, Brand Ambassador, Magnum India. "These times are tough, and lately, the social narrative has been centred around making choices about what is essential and what isn't. Amidst these debates and doubts, we often fail to enjoy little moments of joy for ourselves and our families - we forget that happiness is also an 'essential'. It is inspiring to see Kareena go beyond the distance to truly deliver happiness to her friends and hope this inspires others to spread some joy among their loved ones as well," said Himanshu Kanwar, General Manager-Ice Creams, Hindustan Unilever.

Starting June 13, everyone will be able to avail new and exciting offers online every weekend and enjoy and share these joyful treats with their friends and family. Magnum is available across stores and online delivery platforms in India. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/NewsVoir)

