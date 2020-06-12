Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt holds back full IIP data for April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:41 IST
Govt holds back full IIP data for April

The government on Friday held back the release of complete data of index of industrial production for April, saying it is not appropriate to compare the IIP data with earlier months due to COVID-19 lockdown. An official statement showed that the IIP -- which measures factory output in the country -- stood at 56.3 points in April, 2020 compared to 126 in the same month a year ago.

"In view of the preventive measures and announcement of nationwide lockdown by the government to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic, majority of the industrial sector establishments were not operating from the end of March, 2020 onwards. "This has had an impact on the items being produced by the establishments during the month of April, 2020, where a number of responding units have reported NIL production," the ministry said in the statement issued on Friday.

Consequently, it is not appropriate to compare the IIP of April, 2020 with earlier months and users may like to observe the changes in IIP in the following months. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP, it added. The Quick Estimates of IIP are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day) with a six-week lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, who in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.

For April 2020, the Quick Estimates of IIP with base 2011-12 stand at 56.3, the statement said. The indices of Industrial Production for mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for April stand at 78.3, 45.1 and 126.1, respectively, it added.

As per use-based classification, the indices stand at 92.3 for primary goods, 7.7 for capital goods, 42.0 for intermediate goods and 21.7 for infrastructure/ construction goods for April. Further, the indices for consumer durables and consumer non-durables were at 5.5 and 89.4, respectively.

It is reiterated that, in the circumstances, the IIP for April, 2020 ought not to be compared with that of earlier months, it added. Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for April 2020, the indices for March 2020 have undergone the first revision and those for January 2020 have undergone the final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies.

The Quick Estimates for April, 2020 have been compiled at a weighted response rate of 87 per cent, the first revision for March, 2020 at a weighted response rate of 85 per cent and the final revision for January, 2020 at a weighted response rate of 93 per cent, it said..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • IIP

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Japan aims to launch coronavirus contact tracking app next week

Japan aims to launch a smartphone app based on technology from Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google next week to help curb the spread of coronavirus by tracking close contact with those infected, the health ministry said on Friday.Smartphones...

Burundi's president-elect to take power immediately after death of former leader

Burundis constitutional court has agreed that president-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye should be sworn in immediately following the death of former leader Pierre Nkurunziza, the government said in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday.The co...

Hindalco Q4 profit drops 43pc, scales down capex plans

Hindalco Industries, which posted a 43.2 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 668 crore for the last quarter of 2019-20 due to lower income on Friday, said it will cut down capital expenditure and maintain debt level till the coron...

TN CM warns of action on those spreading rumours on stricter lockdown

Denying that his government was planning stricter lockdown,Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Friday said false news was being spread over announcing another shutdown and warned of stern legal action on those spreading such rumours...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020