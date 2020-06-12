Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown easing in May ineffective, business degrowth continued: RAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 19:26 IST
Lockdown easing in May ineffective, business degrowth continued: RAI

The lockdown relaxations in May 2020 were ineffective as retailers across the board continued to witness degrowth in their business, according to a survey by RAI. The Retailers Association of India (RAI) said in a recent survey of more than 150 retailers, big and small, for assessment of three months (March, April and May 2020) shows a severe degrowth in businesses across sectors and regions.

During the stringent lockdown in April-May, retailers lost around 80-90 per cent of their last year sales, RAI said in a statement. "The relaxations provided by government in May 2020 were ineffective as retailers across the board continued to lose," the retailers body said.

Large size retailers of over Rs 300 crore sales in the food and grocery segment have witnessed 86 per cent degrowth in business, while the non-food and grocery segment has seen a 75 per cent degrowth compared to last year, it said. On the other hand, small and medium sized retailers of less than Rs 300 crore sales in food and grocery segment fared slightly better but still lost 33 per cent of their sales in May compared to last year.

"The survey also revealed that lockdown relaxations have been ineffective in stimulating retail across geographies as all regions have impacted almost the same with degrowth of 76 per cent to 81 per cent in May 2020 year-on-year," it said. Commenting on the findings, RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said, "Despite the lockdown relaxations, retailers are still facing a challenging time to revive their business. The impact on retail across the country is concerning and it will take a considerable amount of time for retailers to return to the green." Seeking support from the government, he said, "We trust the government and other stakeholders will take note of this situation and help in boosting customer sentiment by enabling smooth functioning of retails stores across the nation by addressing state and local level issues." Beauty and wellness, footwear, apparel and clothing were most impacted. The beauty and wellness segment witnessed a decline of 75 per cent, followed by footwear at 67 per cent drop and apparel and clothing at 66 per cent decline.

The trend was largely similar across turnovers as the industry lost 40 per cent sales in March 2020 followed by 70-90 per cent losses in April and May 2020 compared to the corresponding year last year, RAI said..

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Japan aims to launch coronavirus contact tracking app next week

Japan aims to launch a smartphone app based on technology from Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google next week to help curb the spread of coronavirus by tracking close contact with those infected, the health ministry said on Friday.Smartphones...

Burundi's president-elect to take power immediately after death of former leader

Burundis constitutional court has agreed that president-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye should be sworn in immediately following the death of former leader Pierre Nkurunziza, the government said in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday.The co...

Hindalco Q4 profit drops 43pc, scales down capex plans

Hindalco Industries, which posted a 43.2 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 668 crore for the last quarter of 2019-20 due to lower income on Friday, said it will cut down capital expenditure and maintain debt level till the coron...

TN CM warns of action on those spreading rumours on stricter lockdown

Denying that his government was planning stricter lockdown,Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Friday said false news was being spread over announcing another shutdown and warned of stern legal action on those spreading such rumours...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020