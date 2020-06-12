Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt imposes curbs on import of certain pneumatic tyres

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 20:12 IST
Govt imposes curbs on import of certain pneumatic tyres

The government on Friday imposed curbs on imports of certain new pneumatic tyres used in motor cars, busses, lorries and motorcycles in a move to promote domestic manufacturing. "Import policy of new pneumatic tyres...is amended from free to restricted," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Putting the goods under restricted category means an importer would now require a licence or permission from the DGFT for imports. Earlier, the import of these tyres were allowed without any restrictions.

The decision assumes significance as domestic tyre manufacturers have been demanding restrictions on imports. The industry has time and again raised concerns over rising imports of tyres from countries like China. The restriction was on tyres used in station wagons, racing cars, scooters, multi-cellular polyurethane tubeless tyres, and bicycles.

Imports of these tyres were worth USD 260.72 million in April-February 2019-20 as against USD 330.72 million in 2018-19. The government is taking steps to promote domestic manufacturing and reduce import bill of non-essential goods. The country's imports dipped by about 10 per cent to USD 467 billion in 2019-20.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's coronavirus death toll rises by 56 to 34,223

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 56 on Friday against 53 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, taking the total toll to 34,223. The official tally of new cases rose by just 163 against 379 on Thursday, but t...

Black fashion professionals demand industry change in 'Vogue Challenge'

By Amber Milne LONDON, June 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Black models, stylists and fashion photographers have taken to social media to post their own versions of Vogue covers, demanding change in the industry to ensure greater diversity...

BMC to start computerised dashboard for availability of pyres in cremation grounds of Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC is finalising plans for a computerised dashboard to display real-time data on availability of pyres in Mumbai, which is witnessing a huge rush at cremation centres due to COVID-19 deaths and other ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Friday, after a steep decline in the previous session, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worries.The indexes, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020