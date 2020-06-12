Left Menu
JM Financial raises Rs 770 cr from investors via QIP

The QIP witnessed an allotment of 11 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 70 apiece. Investment banker JM Financial on Friday said it has raised Rs 770 crore by issuing shares to a set of investors through qualified institutional placement (QIP). "The committee of the board of directors of the company has, at its meeting held today (Friday) i.e. June 12, 2020

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 20:54 IST
Investment banker JM Financial on Friday said it has raised Rs 770 crore by issuing shares to a set of investors through qualified institutional placement (QIP). The QIP witnessed an allotment of 11 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 70 apiece.

"The committee of the board of directors of the company has, at its meeting held today (Friday) i.e. June 12, 2020, approved the allotment of 110,000,000 equity shares of a face value of Rs 1 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 70 per equity share aggregating Rs 770 crore only," it said in a regulatory filing. The issue opened on June 9 and closed on June 12.

Among the allottees who have been allotted over 5 per cent of the equity shares offered in the issue were a consortium of funds belonging to ICICI Prudential group buying 17.49 per cent, followed by 11.55 per cent by Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore; 11.15 per cent by Baron Emerging Markets Fund; 10.52 per cent by Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund; 8.50 per cent by Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund; and 5.18 per cent by Valiant Mauritius Partners Ltd. JM Financial's shares on Friday closed 0.68 per cent higher at Rs 74.50 apiece on the BSE.

