Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airport manager tests positive, 30 officials go into quarantine

The terminal area and other airport premises where the official had been during the past week would be disinfected. At least 30 personnel of the Kozhikode International Airport have been asked to go into quarantine after anofficial tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Saturday,officials said.

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 13-06-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 18:47 IST
Airport manager tests positive, 30 officials go into quarantine

At least 30 personnel of the Kozhikode International Airport have been asked to go into quarantine after anofficial tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Saturday,officials said. District Collector Jaffer Malik told PTI a terminal manager of the airport tested positive today.

Health department officials said his sample was collected on June 7,result of which came out only this evening. The official had no signs of the disease, and was on duty today also,they said.

. Consequent to this development, officials who were suspected to have come into contact with the manager have been asked to go into quarantine. This includes officials of the Airports Authority of India, the Air Customs and the Central Industrial Security Force, sources said.

Health officials are trying to trace the contacts of the official while he was on duty at the airport and outside. The terminal area and other airport premises where the official had been during the past week would be disinfected.

"The disinfection processes is expected to be completed by tonight or by early tomorrow morning as there is no night operations at the airport now," a retired senior officer of the AAI said. It is unlikely that the airport would be shut, as some quarters fear.There are two terminals and one can be used for both domestic and international flights in case of shutting down one for one or more days, he pointed out.PTI Corr UD BN WELCOME WELCOME

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

One Piece Chapter 982 updates: Raw scans reveal what you can see on Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

5-yr-old raped by neighbour in UP's Bahraich

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in the village under the Khairaghat Police Station limits on Friday night, they said.The girl was sleeping along w...

China to offer tests, ventilators to Africa

African leaders say China will ensure the supply of 30 million testing kits and 10,000 ventilators each month for the African continent as the coronavirus pandemic accelerates there. A statement by the South African presidents office says t...

Right-wing and and anti-racism protesters scuffle in Britain

Anti-racism protesters rallied around Britain on Saturday, with scuffles breaking out in London where counter-demonstrators also came out to protect monuments targeted for their links to colonial history. Statues of historical figures inclu...

19 coronavirus patients died in Punjab since June 1; Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana worst hit

Nineteen coronavirus patients have succumbed to the infection in Punjab since June 1 while Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar remain among the worst affected districts in the state, according to the available data. Nine of the 19 fatalities t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020