Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick

As the U.S. economy begins to emerge from the sharp slowdown during the coronavirus pandemic, some fund managers have been drawn to value stocks, a sector that underperformed during the recent rally.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 18:32 IST
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick

As the U.S. economy begins to emerge from the sharp slowdown during the coronavirus pandemic, some fund managers have been drawn to value stocks, a sector that underperformed during the recent rally. Value stocks, which typically sport lower price-to-earnings valuations, tended to underperform growth stocks during the bull market that ran for more than a decade and ended this year.

That pattern has recently reasserted itself: The S&P 500 Value index was up just 4.5% over the last month compared to a 5% gain in the S&P 500 Growth index. Yet better-than-expected readings on U.S. employment and other indicators have money managers thinking about lightening up on the stocks driving the rally in favor of sectors such as financials and energy. A sustained bounce in these economically sensitive areas could be an encouraging signal for the nascent recovery, investors said.

The coronavirus pandemic "reset the economy back to a recession, and now you're in a brand new economic cycle. That typically favors value names," said Ernesto Ramos, head of equities at BMO Global Asset Management. Ramos has been buying shares of companies he believes will get a boost when consumer spending rebounds, including Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. Shares of the company trade at a trailing price two earnings ratio of 15.5, well below the broad S&P 500's trailing ratio of 22.2. He also owns shares of PepsiCo Inc and U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co.

Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Hermes, has been shifting away from technology and healthcare stocks and into financial and energy companies. Technology stocks in the S&P 500 are up nearly 30% since the start of April, while finanical stocks are up 20%. "We think they will provide leadership here as the market starts to shift from a risk-off position to more of a risk-on," he said.

Investors will watch a raft of U.S. data next week including retail sales and business inventories for more evidence of an economy on the mend. On Thursday, the S&P 500 notched its biggest daily drop since mid-March after a cautionary economic forecast from the U.S. Federal Reserve and concerns over a possible resurgence of Covid-19. "We’ve always said that what started with the virus will end with the virus," said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management.

Increased uncertainty over growth or the pandemic's trajectory could push investors back into the growth companies that have delivered performance in recent months, even as the U.S. economy reeled from countrywide shutdowns, she said. Despite those concerns, some fund managers who have benefited from the jump in momentum stocks are becoming more cautious, expecting that value will soon regain favor.

"In the short-term, people have been hiding out in a handful of names," said Mike Lippert, portfolio manager of the Baron Opportunity Fund. "Sooner or later we will get a real economic recovery and from that point the stocks that were thrown out will lead the market."

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

BJP slams Puducherry govt for COVID-19 spread

BJP in Puducherry on Sunday alleged the rise in COVID-19 cases in the union territory was due to slackness in implementing measures to curb the virus and demanded that the government convene an-all party meet to discuss the situation. There...

HC rebukes Punjab police for using derogatory term for African national

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has pulled up the Punjab police for using a racist slur while referring to an African national in police documents. The single-judge bench of Justice Rajiv Narain Raina has asked the Punjab Director General...

Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Hry & Pb

The day temperature at most places in Punjab and Haryana continued to hover close to the normal limits on Sunday, the MeT department said. It said Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius.In ...

MCDs have bee preparing to deal with likely rise in COVID cases: East Delhi mayor after meeting Shah

East Delhi Mayor Anju Kamalkant on Sunday said that the Centre, Delhi government and municipal corporations are working together to offer healthcare facilities as needed in this hour of crisisTalking to reporters after a high-level meeting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020