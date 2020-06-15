Porsche drives in Panamera 4 10 Years Edition in India at Rs 1.6 cr

Luxury sports carmaker Porsche India on Monday said it has launched Panamera 4 10 Years Edition priced at Rs 1.6 crore (ex-showroom). The new edition is being introduced to commemorate ten years of launch of Panamera brand in the country, Porsche India said in a statement.

"With more than 2.5 lakh Panamera cars delivered around the world since its launch, our luxury saloon has established itself as a coveted model in the last decade," Porsche India Director Pavan Shetty said. The Panamera 4 10 Years Edition represents this remarkable achievement, he added.

"In a market where many luxury vehicles are chauffeur driven, it's rewarding for me to see the Panamera remains as the only prestige saloon in our market which is focused equally towards the driver as well as its passengers. It's a true sports car for the drive to the office and fun on the track,” Shetty said. The Panamera 4 10 Years Edition comes with a host of additional comfort and safety features, such as LED matrix headlights, lane change assist, panoramic sun roof and an adaptive three-chamber air suspension.

The all-wheel drive Panamera 4 comes with a 2.9-litre V6-engine that develops 330 PS of power helping it accelerate to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds with a top speed of 262 km/hr..