Left Menu
Development News Edition

SyncMedia acquires Adorithm for $1 mn

Co-founded in 2019 by Prakhar Gupta, Amit Duggal and Shashank Pathak, Adorithm uses modern day artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to help brand marketers, agencies and start-ups drive better performance of their media spends.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 19:17 IST
SyncMedia acquires Adorithm for $1 mn

SyncMedia, a tech platform that enables marketers to measure media performance, on Monday said it has acquired media-tech company, Adorithm. Co-founded in 2019 by Prakhar Gupta, Amit Duggal and Shashank Pathak, Adorithm uses modern day artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to help brand marketers, agencies and start-ups drive better performance of their media spends. "As part of the acquisition, SyncMedia would absorb the team, product, and intellectual property (IP)/intellectual rights (IR) of Adorithm for USD 1 million (about Rs 7.6 crore)," a statement said.

With this acquisition, SyncMedia will derive enhanced capabilities to make its product offerings more data-driven and provide better value to their customers using AI/ML algorithms, it added. Data-driven insights along with understanding performance and impact on business KPIs (key performance indicators) will help in identifying and planning TV upfronts for better targeting of linear TV campaigns. This will allow brands to optimise spends across screens. "SyncMedia has been a forefront media company with a strong market presence in terms of knowledge, leadership, sales and services supporting 100 plus brands, including HUL, Vivo, Apple, H&M, Philips, Pizza Hut, Maruti, Ford, Pepsi, Lufthansa, Ultratech, Samsung, Mankind, and 3M, within a short span of three years," SyncMedia founder and CEO Anubhav Sharma said.

With this acquisition, SyncMedia will be able to cater to customers with deep insights backed by enhanced AI/ML expertise, he added. "Our solution provides sophisticated cause-and-effect analytics revealing the optimisation opportunities for brands, media agencies and broadcasters. We are aiming around 100 per cent growth in revenues with our increased focus on digital-first companies," he said. Gupta said several companies across industries are investing sizable amounts of money in marketing and still rely on traditional methods to evaluate performance. "This makes it difficult for them to calculate return on investment (ROI). Within a short span of time, SyncMedia has already made a big mark by introducing the new way of advertising and now with added capabilities, we are confident that the marketers would follow such models of evaluating results," he said.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. senators ask Pentagon if $1 billion in Afghan aid was cut

Two Democratic senators on Monday asked U.S. Defense Secretary Mike Esper what happened to 1 billion in aid for Afghanistan the Trump administration said it would cut nearly three months ago, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.Senato...

EXPLAINER-What do new U.S. sanctions mean for Syria?

The toughest U.S. sanctions yet on Syria take effect this week, increasing the pressure on President Bashar al-Assad as he grapples with a deepening economic crisis after a decade of war.Washington says sanctions will help hold Assad and hi...

2 officials of Indian High Commission arrested in Pak

Two officials of the Indian High Commission were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident in Pakistans capital Islamabad, according to media reports here. A BMW car hit a pedestrian who was walking on the c...

18 migrants hurt as bus overturns in UP's Kanpur

A bus with 64 migrants on board overturned after a tyre burst on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Monday, resulting in injuries to 18 peoplePolice said the bus was on its way to Bihars Muzaffarpaur from Delhi when its driver lost control...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020