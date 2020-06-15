Left Menu
Karnataka allows shooting and production of films and TV programmes

The permission is conditional as it is subjected to adhering of the national directives issued in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, and standard operating procedures prescribed by the Department of Information and Public Relations. The clarification said permission can be given as film and television shooting and production activities are not banned under guidelines issued by the centre and the state government recently.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Continuing easing of restrictions under 'unlock-1,' the Karnataka government on Monday allowed shooting and production of films and television programmes in the state. In a clarification, Principal Secretary Revenue N Manjunath Prasad said, shooting and production of all films and television programmes that were stopped in between due to lockdown can be allowed.

It is also allowed to continue with the post production activities of film and television programmes after completing the shooting, it said. The permission is conditional as it is subjected to adhering of the national directives issued in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, and standard operating procedures prescribed by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

The clarification said permission can be given as film and television shooting and production activities are not banned under guidelines issued by the centre and the state government recently.

