More Vande Bharat evacuation flights from Gulf countries, Africa, Singapore, Malaysia: Puri

The Indian government started the Vande Bharat mission on May 6 to help stranded people reach their destinations through special international flights amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. "Took decisions to significantly ramp up evacuation operations from Gulf countries, Singapore, Malaysia & Africa at a meeting to review operations under Vande Bharat Mission with Civil Aviation Secretary, Air India CMD, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman and officials of Ministry of External AffairS," Puri said on Twitter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 23:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)

The government has decided to significantly increase the number of evacuation flights from the Gulf countries, Africa, Singapore, and Malaysia under the Vande Bharat Mission, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. The Indian government started the Vande Bharat mission on May 6 to help stranded people reach their destinations through special international flights amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"Took decisions to significantly ramp up evacuation operations from Gulf countries, Singapore, Malaysia & Africa at a meeting to review operations under Vande Bharat Mission with Civil Aviation Secretary, Air India CMD, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman and officials of Ministry of External Affairs," Puri said on Twitter. Around 480 flights have brought back more than 90,000 Indians from 52 countries since May 6, he added. "We have also flown out more than 24,000 people on outbound flights. With a decision to further ramp up operations we will be able to help more people," he added. India suspended international and domestic passenger flights on March 23 and March 25, respectively. While domestic passenger services resumed on May 25, international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India.

