Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila, part of Cadila Healthcare group, on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of Deferasirox tablets used in treatment of chronic iron overload due to blood transfusions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 11:18 IST
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila, part of Cadila Healthcare group, on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of Deferasirox tablets used in treatment of chronic iron overload due to blood transfusions. The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Deferasirox tablets is for multiple strengths of 90 mg, 180 mg and 360 mg, Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing. Deferasirox binds to iron and removes it from the bloodstream. It is used to treat iron overload caused by blood transfusions in adults and children who are at least two years old. It is also used to treat chronic iron overload syndrome caused by a genetic blood disorder (non-transfusion dependent thalassemia) in adults and children who are at least 10 years old, the company said. "The drug will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at special economic zone, Ahmedabad," it added. The group now has 291 approvals and has so far filed over 390 abbreviated new drug applications since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global cases of the novel coronavirus reached over 8 million on Monday, as infections surged in Latin America, while the United States and China grappled with fresh outbreaks.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.04 million people have been rep...

Delhi's local health minister in hospital as infections surge in India

The health minister in Delhis state government checked into the hospital with high fever and was being tested for coronavirus on Tuesday as India reported more than 10,500 new infections that are threatening to overwhelm hospitals.India has...

Black smoke billowing from cruise ship docked near Tokyo

Black smoke was billowing Tuesday from a cruise ship docked at a port near Tokyo as dozens of firefighters and coast guard members battled to control it. The cause of the smoke was not immediately known, and the coast guard reported no inj...

Class 10, 12 students can skip pending board exams, to be marked as per pre-boards results: CICSE

The class 10 and 12 students of CICSE board can choose not to appear for pending board exams and be marked as per their performance in pre-board exams or internal assessment, according to top officials. The board had also submitted the prop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020