Left Menu
Development News Edition

Junglee Rummy's Digital Campaign 'Yeh Game Hai Skill Ka' Brings Big Celebrities On-board

In the campaign, Junglee Rummy has brought on-board big celebrities Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Rahul Dev, Bigg Boss Season 13 winner Siddhart Shukla, and the ace cricketer R. If people have the skills and can play cards well, do give online rummy games on the Junglee Rummy app a shot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 12:39 IST
Junglee Rummy's Digital Campaign 'Yeh Game Hai Skill Ka' Brings Big Celebrities On-board

NEW DELHI, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Junglee Rummy, India's most trusted rummy website, has launched its latest digital campaign, 'Yeh Game Hai Skill Ka,' which showcases rummy as a game of skill. In the campaign, Junglee Rummy has brought on-board big celebrities Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Rahul Dev, Bigg Boss Season 13 winner Siddhart Shukla, and the ace cricketer R. Ashwin. The campaign highlights how staying at home can be entertaining and fun if people work on developing new skills. It has been witnessing massive participation and engagement on social media platforms as rummy players can interact and relate with their most loved celebrities. After receiving great applause for his performance in Pyaar ka Punchnama 2 and recently Ujda Chaman, Sunny Singh has picked up a new hobby while staying at home -- playing rummy on Junglee Rummy. Siddhart Shukla, the Big Boss Season 13 Winner, also enjoys playing the game on the app. His mantra to win online rummy games is practice. Popular Bollywood actor and model Rahul Dev talks about things that help a player win in the game. Blocking time for hobbies and developing new skills keeps him physically and mentally fit. Mouni Roy, who has got huge success in the famous TV serial Naagin and gained great popularity for her role in the super-hit movie Gold, is seen hitched to the Junglee Rummy app. Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has outwitted many batsmen at the international level with his bowling skills, but this time Ashwin got bowled by the superfast game and great rummy variants on Junglee Rummy.

With popular celebs coming on-board to emphasize the importance of skills in the game of rummy, the digital campaign is all set to win hearts. If people have the skills and can play cards well, do give online rummy games on the Junglee Rummy app a shot. About Junglee Rummy Junglee Rummy is India's most trusted rummy site, with more than 10 million users playing online rummy regularly on the platform. The platform offers a world-class gaming experience with enhanced features and robust security infrastructure.

Offering the fastest withdrawals in the industry and highly responsive 24X7 customer support, Junglee Rummy is known for being the industry leader when it comes to providing the most enjoyable online rummy experience. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663535/Junglee_Rummy_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army officer, two soldiers killed in violent face-off with Chinese Army in Galwan Valley

In a massive escalation of border tension, an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the sensitive Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the Army said. It is perhaps...

EMERGING MARKETS-Fed boost helps stocks, Poland top gainer ahead of rate decision

Emerging markets stocks rose on Tuesday as risk appetite was boosted by the launch of the U.S. Federal Reserves corporate bond buying programme, but currencies lagged with investors still cautious about the speed of economic recovery. The M...

Assistance for foreign nationals impacted by COVID-19 programme announced

A programme to assist foreign nationals in serious hardship has been announced today by Foreign Minister Winston Peters, and Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, Poto Williams.The Assistance for Foreign Nationals impacted by COV...

Taiwan jets 'drive away' intruding Chinese fighter plane, third intrusion in days

Taiwan air force jets drove away a Chinese fighter plane that briefly entered Taiwans air defence identification zone on Tuesday, the defence ministry said, reporting the third intrusion in a week. The single J-10 fighter was given radio wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020