Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares bounce on Fed's stimulus plan

European shares jumped on Tuesday as sentiment was lifted by the launch of the U.S. Federal Reserve's corporate bond buying programme and concerns about a second wave of global coronavirus infections eased. The Fed is set to start purchasing corporate bonds on Tuesday through the secondary market corporate credit facility (SMCCF), one of several emergency facilities recently launched by the U.S. central bank to shore up liquidity.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 12:59 IST
European shares bounce on Fed's stimulus plan

European shares jumped on Tuesday as sentiment was lifted by the launch of the U.S. Federal Reserve's corporate bond buying programme and concerns about a second wave of global coronavirus infections eased.

The Fed is set to start purchasing corporate bonds on Tuesday through the secondary market corporate credit facility (SMCCF), one of several emergency facilities recently launched by the U.S. central bank to shore up liquidity. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 2%, recovering from a slump in the past few sessions that was fuelled by grim forecasts of an economic rebound due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a resurgence in infections in the United States and Beijing.

But soothing some fears, health officials said there were 27 new coronavirus cases in Beijing, down from 36 new cases the previous day. Battered travel and leisure stocks surged 3.9%, led by a 6.6% jump in Cineworld after the British cinema operator said it expected all of its theatres to reopen by July.

The German DAX index added 2.4%, while Italian and British bourses rose 2% and 2.5%, respectively. Germany's Zalando fell 5.1% following a stake sale by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik AB in the online fashion retailer.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss economy could lose more $100 billion due to coronavirus - govt

Switzerlands economy could lose almost 100 billion Swiss francs 105 billion in output due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Tuesday. The government expects 2020 GDP to be around 652 billion francs, down fr...

Indian Army officer, two soldiers killed in scuffle with Chinese Army in Galwan Valley

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face-off with the Chinese troops, the Army said. They said senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meet...

Indian Army officer, two soldiers killed in violent face-off with Chinese Army in Galwan Valley

In a massive escalation of border tension, an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the sensitive Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the Army said. It is perhaps...

EMERGING MARKETS-Fed boost helps stocks, Poland top gainer ahead of rate decision

Emerging markets stocks rose on Tuesday as risk appetite was boosted by the launch of the U.S. Federal Reserves corporate bond buying programme, but currencies lagged with investors still cautious about the speed of economic recovery. The M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020