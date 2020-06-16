Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on June 15, 2020

Repo in Corporate Bond 751.58 5.90 5.90-5.90 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /Cut off Rate C. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:14 IST
Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on June 15, 2020

Money Market Operations as on June 15, 2020 (Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent) MONEY MARKETS@ VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 339,715.66 2.94 0.90-4.05 I. Call Money 12,522.75 3.58 1.80-4.05 II. Triparty Repo 225,645.55 2.94 2.72-4.00 III. Market Repo 100,817.36 2.85 0.90-3.10 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 730.00 3.75 3.75-3.75 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 331.63 3.41 2.25-4.15 II. Term Money@@ 515.50 - 3.50-4.25 III. Triparty Repo 2,150.00 3.37 3.30-3.40 IV. Market Repo 800.00 2.14 1.00-2.65 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 751.58 5.90 5.90-5.90 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Mon, 15/06/2020 1 Tue, 16/06/2020 639,616.00 3.35 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Mon, 15/06/2020 1 Tue, 16/06/2020 0.00 4.25 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -639,616.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 27,981.96 E. Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$ 2430.00# F. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 268,428.96 G. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -371,187.04 RESERVE POSITION@ H. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 15/06/2020 424,523.82 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 19/06/2020 421,121.00 I. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 15/06/2020 0.00 J. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 22/05/2020 394,050.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). . - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. .

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 ¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo $$ As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/2276 dated April 27, 2020 # The amount outstanding under SLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 crore allotted on April 30, 2020. . PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Africa needs innovations to drive homegrown solutions out of COVID-19: ECA chief

Science, technology and innovation will be at the heart of Africas recovery from the devastating coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the continents ability to create sustainable jobs, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa ...

155 Indian firms account for over $22 bn in investments, nearly 1.25 lakh jobs in US:CII

As many as 155 companies with origins in India are responsible for generating over USD 22 billion in investments and nearly 1.25 lakh jobs across the US, according to a report by CII.&#160; The report, Indian Roots, American Soil 2020, is...

We need to increase liquidity in market, says Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that without increasing the liquidity in the market the wheel of economy cannot be accelerated. While addressing, MSME and Infrastructure-Paving the growth path in the Post-COVID World event, the Union Mini...

Creta bookings cross 30 k mark: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Tuesday said the all-new version of Creta has crossed 30,000 booking mark since the launch of the model on March 16 this year. The company has re-established its supremacy in the SUV segment with all-new CRET...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020