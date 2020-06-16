Left Menu
Commonwealth chief joins global leaders to speak at the Africa Summit 2020

With the theme COVID-19: Pathways to Africa's Economic Recovery and Future Growth, the event is in its 4th series and traditionally holds in London UK.

African Leadership Magazine is putting together The Africa Summit to galvanize bold ideas towards solving Africa’s Coronavirus-induced challenges. Image Credit: Twitter(@MEAIndia)

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, has joined the long list of global leaders who have confirmed to speak at the Africa Summit 2020.

The event which is organized by African Leadership Magazine UK will also have leaders like, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ambrose Dlamini, Prime Minister of Eswatini, Her Excellency Jewel Howard-Taylor, Vice President of Liberia, Lord Dollar Popat, Member UK House of Lords and UK Prime Minister's Envoy to Rwanda and Uganda, as speakers.

With the theme COVID-19: Pathways to Africa's Economic Recovery and Future Growth, the event is in its 4th series and traditionally holds in London UK. It is part of African Leadership magazine's response to the debate on resetting Africa's development priorities post-COVID-19. The Africa Summit 2020 is a virtual event scheduled to hold Via Zoom on Thursday, 25 June 2020 at 3.00 pm UK time.

Other confirmed discussants include Sen. Manqoba Khumalo, Minister of Commerce & Trade, Kingdom of Eswatini; Hon. Hamat Bah, Minister of Culture & Tourism, The Gambia; Dr Christian Lindfeld, Managing Partner, Africa Advisors GmbH; Dr Victor Oladdokun, Former Director of Communications, African Development Bank; Senyo Hosi, Chairman Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Saul Frazer, CEO Global Properties, Gambia; among others. The summit shall be moderated by Dr Ken Giami, Publisher & CEO, African Leadership magazine.

As the world faces an existential threat occasioned by COVID-19, experts have projected that Africa may lose nearly $200 billion. Already, several small businesses are the verge of extinction, while others have lost about 60% of their revenue. This, therefore, calls for urgent attention.

African Leadership Magazine is putting together The Africa Summit to galvanize bold ideas towards solving Africa's Coronavirus-induced challenges.

(With Inputs from APO)

