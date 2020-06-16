Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manali Petro posts standalone Q4 net at Rs 11.55 cr

The city-based company engaged in manufacturing of propylene glycol and polyols had reported a standalone net profits at Rs 21.17 crore during corresponding period last year, MPL said in a BSE filing. For the full year ending March 31, 2020 standalone profits after tax dropped to Rs 38.64 crore from Rs 65.41 crore registered last year.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:04 IST
Manali Petro posts standalone Q4 net at Rs 11.55 cr

Chennai, Jun 16 (PTI): Petrochemicals company Manali Petrochemicals Ltd on Tuesday announced standalone profits after tax for the January-March 2020 quarter at Rs 11.55 crore. The city-based company engaged in manufacturing of propylene glycol and polyols had reported a standalone net profits at Rs 21.17 crore during corresponding period last year, MPL said in a BSE filing.

For the full year ending March 31, 2020 standalone profits after tax dropped to Rs 38.64 crore from Rs 65.41 crore registered last year. Total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 183.01 crore from Rs 165.77 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Total income for the full year ending March 31, 2020 stood at Rs 685.38 crore as against Rs 708.91 crore registered a year ago. The board at its meeting on Tuesday recommended a dividend of 15 per cent for FY 2019-20.

The Board on the occasion also reappointed Muthukrishnan Ravi as the managing director for a period of three years upon completion of his current tenure on July 29. The company said the COVID-19 enforced lockdown has impacted normal business operations of the company.

Commenting on the financial performance, MPL Chairman, Ashwin Muthiah said, "our team's resilience ensured that we continue to serve our customers even in such an extraordinary time alongside taking care of health and safety of employees." "As we get back to normal operations, we hope to recover from his crisis at the earliest," he added.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

What are the potential long-term effects of having COVID-19?

What are the potential long-term effects of having COVID-19 Its hard to say exactly, because the coronavirus is still so new that scientists dont know much about long-term effects. The best evidence comes from patients themselves, and som...

Gangster Chhota Shakeel's sister dies

An elder sister of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel died at a hospital in Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district on Tuesday, a senior police official said. Hamida Farook Sayyad, who was in her late 50s, was admitted to a hospital after she s...

4 men arrested for involvement in more than 100 snatching cases in Delhi: Police

Four young men were arrested for their alleged involvement in more than 100 cases of snatching in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Sachin 22, Rajesh 22, Shivam 19 and Mohammad Amir 28, the...

Sushant Singh Rajput's death sparks outsider vs insider debate in Bollywood

Actor Sushant Singh Rajputs has prompted a shocked Bollywood to introspect on why outsiders find it so hard to get a foothold into an industry which many directors and actors say is ruled by its own people. Rajput was found hanging in his B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020