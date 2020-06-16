Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:39 IST
Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

Highways builder Ashoka Buildcon on Tuesday reported a 68 per cent jump in standalone PAT at Rs 164.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had clocked a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 98 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year, it said in a filing to the BSE.

Its revenue during the quarter under review declined to Rs 1,289.3 crore from Rs 1,345.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses also declined to Rs 1,025.8 crore as against Rs 1,125.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company said after relaxations in the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, it has commenced construction activity in a phased manner, adhering to the prescribed safety measures at all project sites. Toll collection resumed across all toll plazas from April 20, 2020 and "within 3 weeks, we have reached 60-70 per cent pre-Covid toll collections levels", it said However, the company added that due to the sudden halt in construction activities and tolling activities, revenue and profitability will be impacted in near- term and it is focusing on stringent cost control measures to minimise the impact of crisis on profitability and has established robust internal control systems with a review mechanism.

Ashoka Buildcon said its order book currently stands at Rs 8,980.9 crore which will help the company in carrying on its operations smoothly. "Currently, we are operating at 50-70 per cent of required workforce and expect to reach at normal level in near-term," it said, adding that it is difficult to ascertain the material impact of COVID-19 on the business for FY21 at this stage.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia loses 34% oil revenue and billions dollars of Haj due to COVID-19

This was supposed to be Saudi Arabias year to shine as host of the prestigious G20 gathering of world leaders. The event would have seen Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman share handshakes and wide smiles with presidents and prime ministers. ...

Goa CM briefs PM on business resumption; pushes for mining ops

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about business activities which have started in the state amid the COVID-19 crisis and insisted on resumption of mining operations, saying it will boost the lo...

Armenian parliament backs arrest of opposition leader for fraud

Armenias parliament on Tuesday voted to strip the head of the biggest opposition faction of his parliamentary immunity and allow him to be arrested on suspicion of fraud. Gagik Tsarukyan, leader of the Prosperous Armenia party and one of Ar...

Soccer-Premier League CEO says Rashford 'moved government' on food vouchers

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashfords successful campaign for school food vouchers to be provided over the summer holidays was hailed by the Premier Leagues chief executive on Tuesday.British ministers originally said school food vouch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020