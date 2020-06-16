Left Menu
Development News Edition

Demand for southern European debt rallies as markets regain confidence

Demand for lower-rated southern European debt increased on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's asset purchase announcement boosted market sentiment, even as new COVID-19 cases emerge in Beijing.Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday that Italy currently has no need of a loan from the euro zone bailout fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism. The spread between German and Italian 10-year government bonds tightened by 7 bps.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:52 IST
Demand for southern European debt rallies as markets regain confidence

Demand for lower-rated southern European debt increased on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's asset purchase announcement boosted market sentiment, even as new COVID-19 cases emerge in Beijing. The Fed said on Monday that it will start purchasing corporate bonds on Tuesday in the secondary market, one of several emergency facilities opened during the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement lifted global equities, which had fallen from late last week amid worries about the U.S. economy and confirmation of a new coronavirus cluster in Beijing. Risk appetite was also boosted by a Bloomberg News report of possible fiscal stimulus in the United States, an easing of the U.S. stance on Chinese telecoms company Huawei, and a smaller number of new coronavirus cases in Beijing compared with the day before.

"We're seeing some pretty incredible intent on focusing on the positives at all costs," said Rabobank strategist Matthew Cairns. "The market is very much focused on the reality – and understandably so – that central banks will ensure that all assets rise and the constant backing of markets will remain in place."

The benchmark German 10-year Bund yield was a touch higher at -0.43% by 1600 GMT. Germany's finance minister will ask parliament to increase new borrowing by a further 62.5 billion euros ($71 billion) to a record 218.5 billion this year – more than previously expected - to boost the country's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Olaf Scholz is expected to present his new spending plan on Wednesday after discussing it with the cabinet.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell to its lowest since late March - the second day in a row that this has happened. It was down 4 bps on the day at 1.371%. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday that Italy currently has no need of a loan from the euro zone bailout fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism.

The spread between German and Italian 10-year government bonds tightened by 7 bps. Demand for Portuguese and Spanish government debt also increased, with their 10-year yields falling by around 3 to 4 bps . ($1 = 0.8817 euros)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

PG&E to plead guilty to deaths from California wildfire

Pacific Gas Electric is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter during a court hearing in which the nations largest utility will be confronted with its history of neglect and greed that culminated i...

COVID-19 in Maha jails: Sorry state of affairs, says Bombay HC

A day after Maharashtra additional director general ADG of police Sunil Ramanand informed Bombay HC that four persons had died of COVID-19 in three separate prisons in the state and that they were tested for the infection only after their d...

Steroid drug hailed as "breakthrough" in COVID-19 as trial shows it saves lives

A cheap and widely-used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save lives among COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a major breakthrough in the coronavirus pandemic.Trial results announced on Tue...

Austria: man fined for farting 'with full intent' at police

A man in Vienna has been fined 500 euros USD 565 for breaking wind loudly in front of police a move that the Austrian capitals police force was at pains to defend on TuesdayThe Oesterreich newspaper reported that the fine stemmed from an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020