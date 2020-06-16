Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flipkart preparing to start hyperlocal delivery services: Sources

Flipkart is looking to start testing the service in Bengaluru in the next few weeks, beginning with grocery deliveries, the sources close to the development said. One of the sources said Flipkart will utilise the last-mile capabilities of logistics firm Shadowfax to facilitate the deliveries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 21:05 IST
Flipkart preparing to start hyperlocal delivery services: Sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Walmart-owned Flipkart will soon launch a new hyperlocal delivery service that will enable customers to receive items from nearby stores, according to sources. Flipkart is looking to start testing the service in Bengaluru in the next few weeks, beginning with grocery deliveries, the sources close to the development said.

One of the sources said Flipkart will utilise the last-mile capabilities of logistics firm Shadowfax to facilitate the deliveries. Last year, Flipkart had led a USD 60-million funding round in Shadowfax, which offers an on-demand, last-mile logistics network. Flipkart did not respond to e-mailed queries.

The service will be available via the Flipkart app, and initially, deliveries will be done from local warehouses and select shops. Online grocery delivery has gained significant traction amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With the entry of Reliance-owned JioMart in the segment, the competition is set to intensify further. Offline retailers, who have taken a major hit on account of the lockdown, are also keen on partnering digital platforms to facilitate delivery of goods.

In the past few months, Flipkart has partnered with retail chains like Spencers and Vishal Mega Mart to enable hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials in various cities.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

PG&E to plead guilty to deaths from California wildfire

Pacific Gas Electric is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter during a court hearing in which the nations largest utility will be confronted with its history of neglect and greed that culminated i...

COVID-19 in Maha jails: Sorry state of affairs, says Bombay HC

A day after Maharashtra additional director general ADG of police Sunil Ramanand informed Bombay HC that four persons had died of COVID-19 in three separate prisons in the state and that they were tested for the infection only after their d...

Steroid drug hailed as "breakthrough" in COVID-19 as trial shows it saves lives

A cheap and widely-used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save lives among COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a major breakthrough in the coronavirus pandemic.Trial results announced on Tue...

Austria: man fined for farting 'with full intent' at police

A man in Vienna has been fined 500 euros USD 565 for breaking wind loudly in front of police a move that the Austrian capitals police force was at pains to defend on TuesdayThe Oesterreich newspaper reported that the fine stemmed from an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020