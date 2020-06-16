Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks in Gujarat disburse over Rs 2,400 crore to MSMEs

Honouring the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's appeal to support MSMEs hit by coronavirus-induced lockdown, nationalised banks in the state disbursed loans worth over Rs 2,400 crore in the last 15 days. Honouring Rupani's appeal, nationalised banks disbursed Rs 2,428 crore in the last 15 days, the release said, adding that some private banks have also come forward to provide loans to the MSME units.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:26 IST
Banks in Gujarat disburse over Rs 2,400 crore to MSMEs

Honouring the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's appeal to support MSMEs hit by coronavirus-induced lockdown, nationalised banks in the state disbursed loans worth over Rs 2,400 crore in the last 15 days. Out of total 89,767 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which had applied for loans during this two weeks time, almost 97 per cent or 87,834 applications were approved by the banks, said a release by the Gujarat government on Tuesday.

While loans worth Rs 5,373 crore has been approved for these 87,834 applicants, Rs 2,428 crore has already been disbursed to 31,000 of these MSMEs in the last 15 days, the release said. Earlier on May 30, Rupani chaired a virtual meeting through video conferencing facility with bank officials and industry representatives to discuss ways to help MSME units hit by the lockdown.

As per a rough estimate, Gujarat has around 33 lakh MSME units providing employment to 1.5 crore people, said the release. Honouring Rupani's appeal, nationalised banks disbursed Rs 2,428 crore in the last 15 days, the release said, adding that some private banks have also come forward to provide loans to the MSME units.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Tennis-U.S. Open to go ahead without fans, says New York Governor Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday gave the green light for the U.S. Open to be held from Aug. 31-Sept. 13 without fans as part of the states reopening from shutdowns related to the COVID-19 outbreak.Cuomo said on Twitter the United ...

Bangladeshi cattle smuggler killed by BSF at Indo-Bangla border

A Bangladeshi cattle smuggler was shot dead by the Border Security Force BSF at the Indo-Bangla border in Malda district of West Bengal, officials said on Tuesday. According to BSF officials, the smuggler has been identified as Sheikh Ibrah...

Jimmy Kimmel to host Primetime Emmy awards show in September

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Primetime Emmy Awards show on Sept. 20, broadcaster ABC said on Tuesday.No details were given for how the awards show, the highest honors in television, would be produced given the coronavirus pandemic that has fo...

Trade in many developing countries projected to ‘nosedive’, warns UNCTAD

Trade-in many developing countries are expected to take a nosedive in the second quarter of 2020, owing to the unprecedented effects of the coronavirus pandemic, UN economists said on Tuesday.In a new report from UN trade and development bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020