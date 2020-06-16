France says working with partners to pressure Iran at IAEA on inspector access

France says working with partners to pressure Iran at IAEA on inspector accessReuters | Paris | Updated: 16-06-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:15 IST
France said it was working with Britain and Germany to see the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog board of governors push Iran this week to cooperate fully and immediately to grant its inspectors access to sites Tehran has so far refused them to visit. Iran, like any state to which the IAEA sends a request for access, must respond to it without delay and without conditions, to allow IAEA inspectors to establish the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities on its territory," Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a daily online briefing.
"This is essential for preserving the authority of the IAEA and the strength of its verification regime."
