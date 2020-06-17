Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ballarpur Industries says financial results for Q4, FY20 delayed due to COVID-19

"In view of the nationwide lockdown implemented during the period end-March 2020 and May 2020, the auditors were not able to visit the units to carry out necessary audits in India and Malaysia," Ballarpur Industries said in a regulatory filing. The company has six manufacturing units at remote locations across India and one unit is in Malaysia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 11:13 IST
Ballarpur Industries says financial results for Q4, FY20 delayed due to COVID-19

Paper manufacturer Ballarpur Industries Ltd, which has been undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process, on Wednesday said its financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "In view of the nationwide lockdown implemented during the period end-March 2020 and May 2020, the auditors were not able to visit the units to carry out necessary audits in India and Malaysia," Ballarpur Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The company has six manufacturing units at remote locations across India and one unit is in Malaysia. The six manufacturing units of the company in India are also shut due to the pandemic, it added.

"Due to COVID-19, the preparation and audit of the standalone financial results and consolidated results of subsidiaries has been significantly affected," the company said. In view of the circumstances, Ballarpur Industries further said it expects to approve and submit the financial results by July 30.

The company is currently undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, following an order by NCLT Mumbai on January 17, 2020..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-English players' union says new contract situation a 'circus'

English rugby clubs are scrambling to amend contracts before a Thursday deadline in order to exploit a provision in new salary cap rules, with some players being told they have a day to sign a new deal, the chief executive of the players un...

Months into virus, biggest one-day case spike worries

Months into Irans fight against the coronavirus, doctors, and nurses at Tehrans Shohadaye Tajrish Hospital still don a mask, a disposable hazmat suit, and a double layer of latex gloves every day to attempt to contain a pandemic that shows ...

My heart goes out to families of fallen soldiers; nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them: Rajnath Singh on Galwan Valley clash.

My heart goes out to families of fallen soldiers nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them Rajnath Singh on Galwan Valley clash....

'Best news so far': UK hails steroid treatment for coronavirus

Britains health minister on Wednesday hailed the use of a steroid called dexamethasone for treating coronavirus patients as the best news so far of the outbreak.Trial results announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone, which is used to reduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020