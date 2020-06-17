Left Menu
KVIC rolls out project to produce neera and palmgur to create employment

The project that aims at promoting Neera as a substitute to soft drinks while also creating self-employment to Adivasis and traditional trappers was launched on Tuesday at Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a state with more than 50 lakh palm trees.

KVIC distributed tool kits for extraction of Neera and making palmgur to 200 local artisans who were given 7 days training by KVIC. Image Credit: Twitter(@kvicindia)

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has rolled out a unique project to produce Neera and Palmgur which has huge potential to create employment in the country. The project that aims at promoting Neera as a substitute to soft drinks while also creating self-employment to Adivasis and traditional trappers was launched on Tuesday at Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra, a state with more than 50 lakh palm trees.

KVIC distributed tool kits for extraction of Neera and making palmgur to 200 local artisans who were given 7 days training by KVIC. A tool kit worth Rs 15,000 comprises food-grade stainless steel Kadhai, perforated moulds, canteen burners and other equipment like knives, rope and axes for extraction of Neera. The initiative will provide direct employment to 400 local traditional trappers.

Neera, extracted from the palm trees before sunrise, is a nutrient-rich health drink consumed in many Indian states. However, due to the lack of institutionalized market technique, the commercial production and large scale marketing of Neera has not commenced yet. The project has been rolled out on the initiative of Union Minister of MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari who is also exploring the feasibility of engaging some big players of the state to start using Neera as soft drinks to make it commercially useful.

There are approximately 10 crore palm trees across the country. Further, a wide range of products like candies, milk chocolates, palm cola, ice-cream and traditional sweets can be produced from Neera if properly marketed. At present palmgur, Neera worth Rs 500 crore is traded in the country. The turnover is likely to increase manifold with the commercial production of Neera.

The KVIC has prepared a detailed project report on the production of Neera and Palmgur (jaggery). It is proposed to start standardized collection, processing and packing of Neera under controlled conditions so as to prevent it from fermentation. The processed Neera, through the cold chain, is intended to reach the B2C supply chain.

"On the lines of coconut water, we are working to promote Neera as a substitute for the soft drinks available in the market. Neera is organic and rich in nutrients and thus a complete health drink. With increasing the production and marketing of Neera, we are trying to establish it as a key vertical of India's village industry," KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Saxena said while distributing tool kits to the artisans via video-conference.

Shri Saxena said the production of Neera has high potential in terms of sale as well as the creation of self-employment. "Palm industry can be a major employment generator in India. It is aligned with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's call of self-reliance and vocal for local," Saxena said.

At the same time, Neera has high export potential as it is also consumed in countries like Sri Lanka, Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Myanmar. India has an abundance of palm fields in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar that can make India a leading producer of Neera globally.

(With Inputs from PIB)

